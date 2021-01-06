Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump still will not concede as Congress meets to affirm election

Trump falsely insists he won the US election, telling thousands gathered in Washington that victory was ‘stolen’ from him.

United States President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
United States President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
6 Jan 2021

President Donald Trump declared he will “never concede” as Congress readied to meet to tally and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Clinging to the false idea that he won the United States election, Trump insisted to a crowd of tens of thousands gathered on Wednesday at the Ellipse near the White House that his “victory” was “stolen” by the Democrats.

“We do not want to see our election victory stolen by radical left Democrats, that’s what they’re doing, and stolen by the fake news media, that’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing,” Trump said Wednesday.

“We will never give up and never concede,” Trump said. “We will stop the steal.”

Trump supporters participate in a rally near the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Trump then repeated his false theory that Vice President Mike Pence can block Biden’s victory during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress when it meets to count the certified electoral votes and make Biden’s election official.

“If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election,” Trump said.

“States want to re-vote. The states got defrauded, they were given false information and now they want it back.”

“All Pence has to do is send it back to the states … and we become president, and you are the happiest people,” Trump added.

Pence, who will preside over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, has a strictly ceremonial role, per the US Constitution.

Pence has reportedly said this to Trump, but Trump has continued to call out Pence publicly, pressuring him to take what many election law experts say would be illegal actions.

They argue that Pence does not have the constitutional or legal authority to toss out electors that have been legally certified by states. Even if Pence tried to follow Trump’s orders, any attempt would be overruled by a majority Democratic House and a Senate where several Republicans are on the record saying they will not support any efforts to subvert the election results.

One of those Republicans, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who has spoken out against Trump for years, said that Trump’s rhetoric to overturn the election has “disgraced the office of the presidency”.

“I’m confident that we’ll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth — whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney told reporters Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press news agency.

“President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonoured the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency,” Romney said.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

UK records over 1,000 daily COVID deaths, highest since April

England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week [File: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]

Three drown, dozens missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads [File: EPA]

Biden picks judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Appeals Court judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Georgia’s Warnock to make history as state’s first Black senator

Political novice Raphael Warnock will become the first Black senator from Georgia [Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo]
Most Read

Republicans lodge first objection to Biden win in Congress

Trump supporters participate in a rally Washington as Congress meets to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden [John Minchillo/The Associated Press]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]