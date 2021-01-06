Live
News

Three drown, dozens missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Survivors say the vessel headed to the regional capital Goma was carrying more than 100 people.

Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads [File: EPA]
Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads [File: EPA]
6 Jan 2021

At least two children and one woman drowned after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a local official said.

The boat, bound for the regional capital, Goma, capsized overnight on Tuesday after having set off in the dark overloaded and from an illegal mooring, regional government spokesman Claude Basila said on Wednesday.

Basila said the boat had 51 passengers on board, of whom 46 were rescued, three died, leaving two missing.

However, survivors said the vessel was carrying at least 100 passengers.

“A big wave knocked it over and there was nothing but screams,” said Daniel Mutukura, who trod water for five hours before being rescued.

“I realised a lot of people drowned because there were more than 100 people on board.”

Mubatiza Mukanirwa survived but said his wife and children drowned.

He estimated the boat had been carrying nearly 250 people, while another survivor thought 200 had been on board.

History of boat disasters

The DRC has long been plagued by disastrous boat accidents since vessels are often overloaded with passengers and cargo.

In September 2019, 36 people were reported missing and feared drowned after a boat sank in the Congo River on the outskirts of Kinshasa.

Earlier that year, at least 30 people died after a boat sank in a lake in western DRC.

Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads.

Road networks in the country’s far east are poor and often under the control of armed groups.

According to a 2016 study by the World Bank, river transport “has become a last resort in many areas, where the more infrastructure-intensive transport networks of roads or railways have broken down, or never existed”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK records over 1,000 daily COVID deaths, highest since April

England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week [File: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]

Biden picks judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Appeals Court judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Georgia’s Warnock to make history as state’s first Black senator

Political novice Raphael Warnock will become the first Black senator from Georgia [Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo]

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses syringe makers of COVID price gouging

'Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes," Bolsonaro wrote on social media [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
Most Read

Republicans lodge first objection to Biden win in Congress

Trump supporters participate in a rally Washington as Congress meets to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden [John Minchillo/The Associated Press]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]