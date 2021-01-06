Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Epiphany: Thousands of Orthodox Christians ignore COVID warnings

COVID warnings and restrictions flouted in Bulgaria and Greece amid observance of Epiphany traditions.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day [Valentina Petrova/AP Photo]
Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day [Valentina Petrova/AP Photo]
6 Jan 2021

Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria have ignored warnings issued by health authorities to abstain from mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and kept to their centuries-old Epiphany traditions.

Young men plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria on Wednesday to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year.

In the small mountain city of Kalofer in central Bulgaria, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts waded into the frigid Tundzha river waving national flags and singing folk songs.

Inspired by bass drums and bagpipes and fortified by homemade liquor, they performed a slow “mazhko horo”, or men’s dance, stomping on the rocky riverbed.

The mayor of Kalofer, who usually leads the dance, this year did not enter the river to set an example that coronavirus regulations have to be followed.

A few police officers attempted to prevent people from entering the river – threatening them with fines – but their calls were widely ignored.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

While the Orthodox Christian churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate it on January 6, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on January 19 as their Christmas falls on January 7.

In Greece, Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies.

Despite a plea by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Church authorities to set an example during a crisis that has killed more than 5,000 people in Greece, worshippers attended morning services, although limits were placed on the number allowed into churches at one time.

People attend a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Athens, Greece [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
“State orders are one thing and faith is another,” said 38-year-old Stavroula after attending morning service at a church on the outskirts of Athens. “No law can order us what to do.”

Police patrolled outside a number of churches but said they would not interfere with services and would use “mild” measures to persuade people not to crowd inside.

The approach underlined the reluctance of Mitsotakis’s conservative government to seek confrontation with the Orthodox Church, which plays an influential role in Greek public life.

On Sunday, authorities extended public lockdown measures, effectively withdrawing permission which had been granted previously to hold Epiphany services with a maximum of 50 people in large churches and 25 in smaller ones.

On Monday, in a rare show of dissent, Synod leaders wrote to the government to say there was no justification for preventing Epiphany services.

Until now, the Church has largely respected curbs on religious services to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hospitals in Peru and Bolivia overflow as COVID-19 cases rise

A medical worker takes notes near a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Emergencias de Villa El Salvador hospital in Lima, Peru [Angela Ponce/Reuters]

NYSE pulls yet another U-turn on delisting China telecoms

The New York Stock Exchange's latest U-turn comes after United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rebuked its shock decision to give the companies a reprieve [File: Bloomberg]

Crowds gather as US Congress meets to certify Biden victory

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather near the Washington Monument by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the US Congress of the results of the 2020 presidential election [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Moderna: EU medicines agency approves second COVID-19 vaccine

The EU has ordered 80 million doses of the Moderna vaccine - which proved to be about 95 percent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

What to expect when US Congress meets to affirm Biden’s win

Congressional staff members carry ballot boxes on January 4, 2013 to the House chamber for a joint session of Congress held to tally the electoral college results [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Gulf reconciliation agreement: What we know so far

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar. (Photo by BANDAR AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]