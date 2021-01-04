Live
News

South Korea’s population shrinks for the first time

More deaths than births recorded in the country, adding further demographic strain on the world’s 12th-largest economy.

South Korea currently has one of the world's longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birth rates [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
South Korea currently has one of the world's longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birth rates [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
4 Jan 2021

South Korea’s population has shrunk for the first time in the country’s history in 2020, with authorities recording more deaths than births, the government said.

As of December 31, South Korea had 51,829,023 people, down 20,838 from a year earlier, according to data released by the interior ministry on Monday.

Annual births have been falling for years and were exceeded by deaths for the first time, 275,815 to 307,764.

“In regions with poor economic, medical and educational infrastructure, the crisis of the extinction of such towns is escalating,” the ministry said.

It called for “fundamental changes” in government policies, including on welfare and education.

The world’s 12th-largest economy has one of its longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birth rates, a combination that presents a looming demographic disaster.

According to experts there are multiple causes for the phenomenon, including the expense of child-rearing and soaring property prices, coupled with a notoriously competitive society that makes well-paid jobs difficult to secure.

The double burden for working mothers of carrying out the brunt of household chores and childcare while also maintaining their careers is another key factor.

South Korea has spent more than 180 trillion won ($166bn) since 2006 to boost birth rates but the population is projected to fall to 39 million in 2067, when the median age will be 62.

Reactions among South Koreans were mixed.

“The current situation will continue unless all dual-income households can afford to raise their children without any worries,” one citizen posted on Twitter.

But another suggested a falling population could help reduce South Korea’s carbon emissions and narrow its wealth gap.

South Korea ranks 27th globally by population and its neighbours China and Japan are also ageing rapidly.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Outrage after Indian army accused of ‘staged Kashmir killing’

Indian security officers patrol near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir on November 26, 2020 [Mukhtar Khan/AP]

Iran gov’t approves bill to combat violence against women

The bill was finalised by the government after several high-profile incidents concerning women [File: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

UK court blocks Julian Assange extradition to US

People celebrate outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court in London after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, on January 4, 2021 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Iran says it has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow site

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [HO / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / AFP]
Most Read

S Africa COVID variant more infectious than UK strain: Hancock

Hancock said Britain needs to tighten restrictions in some areas of the country to tackle the rapid spread of a new variant [Reuters]

Has a ‘fifth generation war’ started between India and Pakistan?

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel salute their national flags as they perform during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony on the India-Pakistan Border at Wagah on February 20, 2017 [File: AFP/Narinder Nanu]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

‘Find 11,780 votes’, Trump tells Georgia election official

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, despite a resounding loss in the November 3 election [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]