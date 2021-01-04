Live
Saudi Arabia to ‘reopen border with Qatar’: Live news

Announcement by Kuwait, on the eve of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, could pave the way towards resolving the GCC crisis.

Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, in Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Usaid Siddiqui
4 Jan 2021

Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace, land and sea border with Qatar as of Monday, Kuwait’s foreign minister said.

The announcement, which comes on the eve of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, could pave the way towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting “terrorism” and having ties with Iran that were deemed too close.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations.

Here are all the latest updates:

Saudi, Qatar border open – Al Jazeera

The border between Qatar and Saudi is open, but there have been no crossing so far, Al Jazeera reporters at the Abu Samra crossing witnessed.

GCC Secretary Secretary General welcomes Qatar, Saudi resolution

Nayef Mubarak Al Hajraf, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary Secretary General,  has welcomed the reopening of airspace and land and sea borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, UAE media outlet

“The step, which comes ahead of the 41st GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, reflects the great interest and sincere efforts being made to ensure the success of the summit, which is held in light of extraordinary circumstances,” Al Hajraf said according to Gulf News.

Kushner to attend Gulf ‘breakthrough’ with Qatar: official

Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the signing ceremony following his diplomatic efforts, a US official said.

“We’ve had a breakthrough in the Gulf Cooperation Council rift,” the official said on condition of anonymity, confirming an announcement from Kuwait.

Kushner will attend Tuesday “to sign an agreement that will end the blockade and put an end to the Qatari lawsuits,” the official said.

UAE minister says stability, prosperity ‘top priority’

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said “security, stability and prosperity” were a top priority, shortly after it was announced that Saudi had lifted its air, land and sea blockade of Qatar.

“We stand before a historic summit in Al-Ula, through which we restore our Gulf cohesion and ensure that security, stability and prosperity is our top priority. We have more work ahead and we are moving in the right direction,” he posted on Twitter.

Turkey welcomes Qatar, Saudi resolution

Turkey welcomes the resolution of the Gulf crisis, appreciates Kuwait and other international mediators efforts to resolve the crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar’s emir to attend Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will attend a GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Sheikh Tamim had received a formal invitation from Saudi King Salman to the six-nation summit.

GCC summit to lead towards ‘reunification and solidarity’

In remarks carried by the Saudi state-run news agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the GCC summit will be “inclusive”, leading the states towards “reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges of our region”.

“HRH Crown Prince reasserted that the upcoming GCC summit shall be a summit to close the ranks and unify the stance and to enhance the march of the good and prosperity, adding that we will translate through the summit,” the statement said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

