Live
News|Music

Coachella music festival cancelled for second year over COVID-19

Organisers say the event was scrapped amid concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus in California.

Coachella and Stagecoach are usually held every year on two weekends in April in the California desert [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Coachella and Stagecoach are usually held every year on two weekends in April in the California desert [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
30 Jan 2021

Organisers of the world-famous Coachella music festival were forced to cancel the event because of coronavirus concerns, the second year in a row it has been shut down.

Cameron Kaiser, a public health officer for California’s Riverside County, where the massive gathering is held, said on Friday the order to cancel was based on concerns of a “resurgence of COVID-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide”.

He said the Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals, both scheduled to take place in April, attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic”.

“If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk,” Kaiser said.

Festival organisers did not say if they would attempt to find a later date for the 2021 festival.

Coachella and Stagecoach are usually held every year on two weekends in April in the California desert.

Last year, the festival was postponed until October because of the pandemic when authorities opted to scrap it altogether.

The lineup was meant to include headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

According to media reports, the economy of the Coachella Valley suffered a drop in revenue of up to $700m because of the cancellation of last year’s festival.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

UAE ready to cooperate with UN, new US administration on Libya

The UAE - alongside Egypt and Russia - supports Khalifa Haftar, an eastern-based military commander who attempted to seize the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) [File: Mahmud Turkia/AFP]

UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria camp

Al-Hol, the largest camp for refugees and displaced Syrians in the country, is currently home to almost 62,000 residents [File: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]

Singapore suspends ‘travel bubble’ with Malaysia, South Korea

City-state will suspend the green lane agreement, which allowed people living in partner countries to travel to and from Singapore for business [File: Catherine Lai/AFP]

Wuhan neighbourhood banishes memory of lockdown death

The grim scene, captured a year ago by AFP, was around the corner from a hospital in the Chinese metropolis - now known as the pandemic's 'ground zero' [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]
Most Read

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Italy permanently halts arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio referenced the conflict in Yemen when he ordered the initial suspension of arms in July 2019 [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]

US slams China’s ‘destabilising’ South China Sea military flights

The US Navy regularly conducts what it calls 'freedom of navigation' operations by ships close to some of the islands China occupies, asserting freedom of access to international waterways [File: Victoria Foley/US Navy handout photo via AFP]

Trump went around Palestinians to get UAE, Bahrain, Israel accord

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020 [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]