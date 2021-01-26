Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Relatives of COVID victims ask to meet WHO experts in Wuhan

Family members say they face immense pressure from Chinese authorities who have interrogated and threatened them.

After months of negotiations, China approved the visit by researchers under the auspices of the WHO [Ng Han Guan/AP]
After months of negotiations, China approved the visit by researchers under the auspices of the WHO [Ng Han Guan/AP]
26 Jan 2021

Relatives of people who have died from the coronavirus in China are demanding to meet the visiting World Health Organization (WHO) expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muzzled by the Chinese government.

After months of negotiations, China approved the visit by researchers under the auspices of the UN agency but has not indicated whether they will be allowed to gather evidence or talk to families, saying only that the team can exchange views with Chinese scientists.

The WHO panel, trying to determine the origins of the coronavirus, arrived in Wuhan on January 14 and is holding online conferences with Chinese counterparts during a two-week quarantine before starting work on the ground.

“I hope the experts don’t become a tool to spread lies,” said Zhang Hai, whose father died of COVID-19 on in February last year after travelling to Wuhan and getting infected.

“We’ve been searching for the truth relentlessly. This was a criminal act, and I don’t want the WHO to be coming to China to cover up these crimes.”

Zhang, a Wuhan native now living in the southern city of Shenzhen, has been organising relatives of coronavirus victims in China to demand accountability from officials.

Many are angry that the state downplayed the virus at the beginning of the outbreak, and have attempted to file lawsuits against the Wuhan government.

The relatives have faced immense pressure from authorities not to speak out. Officials have dismissed the lawsuits, interrogated Zhang and others repeatedly and threatened relatives of those who speak to the foreign media, according to interviews with Zhang and other relatives.

“Don’t pretend that we don’t exist, that we aren’t seeking accountability,” Zhang said. “You obliterated all our platforms, but we still want to let everyone know through the media that we haven’t given up.”

Last month, a Chinese citizen journalist was sentenced to four years in prison for her livestreaming of the events in Wuhan.

Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, was accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak.

The WHO said its visit to China is a scientific mission to investigate the origins of the virus, not an effort to assign blame, and that “in-depth interviews and reviews” of early cases are needed.

China initially rejected demands for an international investigation after the Trump administration blamed Beijing for the virus, but bowed to global pressure in May for a probe into its origins.

Limited success

The arrival of the WHO mission has revived controversy over whether China allowed the virus to spread globally by reacting too slowly in the early days.

From the beginning, WHO officials have been trying to get more cooperation from China, with limited success.

Audio recordings of internal WHO meetings obtained by The Associated Press and aired for the first time on Tuesday show that even while the WHO praised China in public, officials were complaining privately about not getting enough information.

The UN agency has no enforcement powers, so it must rely on the goodwill of member countries.

Keiji Fukuda, a public health expert at the University of Hong Kong, has said the visit is an “image-building mission” in addition to a scientific one, with China eager to come off as being transparent and the WHO keen to show it is taking action.

Earlier this month, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said it was a “difficult task to fully establish the origins” and it could take “two or three or four attempts to be able to do that in different settings”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Aramco may sell more shares, sovereign wealth fund governor says

The Saudi Arabian government sold more than 1.7 percent of Aramco in a 2019 initial public offering that raised a record $29.4bn [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

US consumer confidence jumps on stimulus, vaccine hopes

United States consumer sentiment improved following the passage of $900bn in coronavirus relief aid and President Joe Biden's proposal of an additional $1.9 trillion [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

France threatens to shut down far-right Generation Identity group

Generation Identity was featured in the Al Jazeera investigation Generation Hate [Al Jazeera/screengrab]

Nigerian President Buhari replaces top military commanders

Buhari, a former army general first elected in 2015, came to power promising to tackle Nigeria's security problems [File: Reuters]
Most Read

‘Demographic crisis’: Poland population shrinking under pandemic

Marcin Jeziorek, wearing a protective mask, holds his baby, Mikolaj during a baptism ceremony, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at church of the Monastery of St Joseph in Warsaw, Poland on May 30, 2020 [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Netherlands rocked by third night of rioting over COVID curfew

Police unions say the recent unrest marks the worst rioting in the Netherlands in 40 years [Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]

Blast shakes Riyadh three days after projectile intercepted

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a 'hostile air target' heading towards Riyadh [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Iran blocks Signal messaging app after WhatsApp exodus

In a tweet, Signal said it has been 'working around Iran’s censorship' since the app became the top downloaded content in Iranian app stores [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]