Live
News

Nepal’s caretaker PM removed from governing Communist party

Decision was in protest against his abrupt move in December to dissolve Parliament and call for an early general election.

Members of Nepal's Communist party protest against Oli in the capital Kathmandu on January 22, 2021 [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Members of Nepal's Communist party protest against Oli in the capital Kathmandu on January 22, 2021 [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
25 Jan 2021

Nepal’s caretaker Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has been removed from the country’s governing Communist party, his opponents said, in protest against his abrupt move in December to dissolve Parliament and call for an early general election.

Despite being stripped of party membership, Oli remains in office.

Meanwhile, judges in the Himalayan country’s top court are hearing more than a dozen petitions from independent lawyers and Oli opponents on whether his move to dissolve Parliament and call an early election was legitimate or unconstitutional.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict next month.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party has split over Oli’s call for a new parliament to be elected more than a year ahead of schedule on the basis that his colleagues were not cooperating with the government on policy interventions.

“We have expelled Oli from the party on the grounds that he was not following the party rules and was working against collective decision-making,” said Pampha Bhusal, a senior leader of the faction opposing Oli.

But Surya Thapa, an aide to Oli, said the expulsion holds no political meaning as the leader remains prime minister, adding that Oli was confident of a legal and political victory.

Oli says he represents the main governing party after the split.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Ugandan court orders police to lift Bobi Wine’s house arrest

Bobi Wine won 35 percent of the votes cast, according to the electoral commission [EPA]

EU weighs response to Russian crackdown on pro-Navalny rallies

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, January 23, 2021 [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]

Renewables outstrip fossil fuels as the EU’s main source of power

The EU plans to penalise imports of some goods from countries with weak pollution rules [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]

Colombia’s FARC adopts new name as it rebrands itself

Colombia's FARC changed its name to the Common People's Party, moving away from the acronym that identified the Marxist rebel force for decades [Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP]
Most Read

India, China troops in ‘minor face-off’ at disputed Sikkim border

Indian army soldiers seen at the India-China trade route at Nathu La, 55 km (34 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of India's northeastern state of Sikkim [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Greece, Turkey launch Mediterranean crisis talks after 5 years

Talks starting Monday are informal and non-binding, but could eventually produce a formal process of negotiation resulting in a treaty [File: AFP]

Senior North Korean diplomat defects to South: Reports

The number of North Koreans defecting to the South has dropped sharply as a result of increasingly strict measures against COVID-19 [File: Kim Won Jin/AFP]

New Zealand’s new COVID case is the South African variant

People wearing face masks depart from a train station in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020 [File: Fiona Goodall/ Reuters]