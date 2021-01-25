Live
India, China troops in new clash along contested border: Reports

Media reports quote Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

A general view of the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim bordering China [File: Agnes Bun/AFP]
25 Jan 2021

Indian and Chinese troops have brawled on their contested Himalayan border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said.

The incident last week came six months after a pitched battle which killed at least 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese forces.

The latest incident happened last week at Naku La in Sikkim state, military sources told the AFP news agency on Monday.

Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

A Chinese patrol tried to cross into Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said.

Naku La connects Sikkim to the Tibet region in China.

Hand-to-hand fighting on the Sikkim border in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world’s two most-populous nations.

In June, troops from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of the Ladakh region, killing 20 Indian and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers.

China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, blamed each other for the dispute and each has poured tens of thousands of extra troops into border zones.

The latest de-escalation talks between military commanders were held on Sunday.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

