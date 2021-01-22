Live
News|United Nations

UN says two million internally displaced by Sahel violence

The UNHCR called the humanitarian response in Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger ‘dangerously overstretched’.

The UN said the figure of two million internally displaced people had more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 [File: Philippe Desmazes/AFP]
The UN said the figure of two million internally displaced people had more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 [File: Philippe Desmazes/AFP]
22 Jan 2021

More than two million people have been forced to flee their homes within their own countries’ borders owing to the violence engulfing Africa’s Sahel region, the United Nations refugee agency has said.

The humanitarian response is “dangerously overstretched” in an area covering parts of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, the UNHCR said on Friday.

UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva the “unrelenting violence” must stop.

He said the figure of two million internally displaced people had more than quadrupled since the start of 2019.

“The extreme vulnerability of the Sahel has been laid bare by the impact of forced displacement, caused by widespread and gruesome violence perpetrated by armed insurgent groups and criminal gangs,” he said.

He said the countries particularly needed help with schools and hospitals, many of which have shut because of the violence.

 

Armed groups affiliated to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), once confined to lawless areas of northern Mali, have in recent years spread across the arid scrublands of the Sahel, into Burkina Faso and Niger, stoking ethnic tensions while jockeying for power and attacking security forces, which have also faced accusations of grave abuses.

The deteriorating security situation has created an enormous humanitarian crisis, destroying fragile agricultural economies and hobbling aid efforts.

Lacking ‘basic shelter’

More than half of the displaced in the region are in impoverished Burkina Faso, which has been under attack since 2015 when fighters swept in from neighbouring Mali.

The problems in Burkina Faso have intensified in recent weeks, said Cheshirkov.

More than 11,000 people, mostly women and children, fled attacks in and around the northern town of Koumbri earlier this month, he said.

They have reached safety and the UNHCR is erecting shelters and distributing aid.

“Despite the generosity of their hosts, many of the IDPs [internally displaced persons] lack basic shelter and are sleeping under open skies,” said Cheshirkov.

“States must act now to help Sahel countries address the root causes of this forced displacement, to boost strategic and sustainable development, and to strengthen institutions such as schools and hospitals, many of which have shut due to ongoing violence. The situation has worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On top of the internally displaced, more than 850,000 people have fled from Mali and taken shelter in other countries.

Throughout the Sahel, UNHCR and other agencies are working to help hundreds of thousands of displaced people with shelter, aid and cash, the spokesman said.

“Our teams are also working to prevent and respond to instances of sexual violence, which have become widespread,” he added.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Former Bosnian general given 10-year sentence for war crimes

Can the United States be united once more?

A counter-demonstrator and supporter of US President Donald Trump shouts at a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, US, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Could Biden’s student loan freeze argue for bigger debt relief?

The United States Department of Education, which has a $1.4 trillion portfolio of student debt, is ever more pessimistic about how much borrowers will repay [File: Michael B Thomas/Getty Images]

First female veep, corporate America gets ‘woke’ and MLK at 92

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, shattered a major glass ceiling and then got right to work [File: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP]
Most Read

Filings reveal how the pandemic devastated Trump’s businesses

Former United States President Donald Trump's businesses have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic, records show [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

After another Museveni ‘victory’, Uganda is at a tipping point

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021 [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

QAnon in disarray as reality of Biden presidency settles

Qanon activists rally to show their support for Fox News outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on November 2, 2020 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

‘If things have to improve, onus lies on India’: Pakistan FM

Pakistani soldier stands guard at a hilltop post during a trip organised by the army, near the Line of Control (LoC), in Charikot Sector, Kashmir [File: Charlotte Greenfield/Reuters]