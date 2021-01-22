Live
News|Joe Biden

Texas files lawsuit to block Biden’s 100-day deportation freeze

Texas, which shares a long border with Mexico, claims freeze will cause ‘irreparable harm’ to the state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to block US President Joe Biden's move to pause certain deportations [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to block US President Joe Biden's move to pause certain deportations [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
22 Jan 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block US President Joe Biden’s move to pause certain deportations for 100 days, a move by the Democratic president that has provoked blowback from some Republicans.

Paxton claimed in the federal lawsuit the state would face “irreparable harm” if the order goes into effect and “[f]ailure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel”.

Biden promised on the campaign trail to enact a 100-day moratorium on deportations if elected, a proposal that contrasted sharply with the immigration crackdown promoted by former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

After Biden took office on Wednesday, the top official at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo that ordered a pause on certain deportations to enable the department to better deal with “operational challenges” at the US-Mexico border during the pandemic.

In the court filing on Friday, Paxton argued that the deportation moratorium violated the president’s constitutional duty to execute federal laws.

Paxton, a Republican, also said the temporary freeze violated an enforcement agreement the state brokered with the outgoing Trump administration earlier this month.

The lawsuit, which repeatedly cited Texas’s agreement with the Trump administration, was filed before US District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, in the Southern District of Texas.

Biden also said he will push to give legal status and a path to citizenship to anyone in the United States before January 1, an estimated 11 million people.

Texas shares more than 1,200 miles (1,930km) of border with Mexico, which the state’s Republican leaders said makes them particularly invested in the nation’s immigration policies. It also received thousands of refugees annually before Trump virtually ended admissions.

The state is currently leading a fight to overturn the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme Obama instituted in 2012 that confers limited protections on undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

Friday’s lawsuit echoes many of the same arguments Texas is making against DACA, that immigrants without authorisation drain educational and healthcare resources.

Supporters of immigrant protections said those arguments are flawed and that immigrants help the state’s economy and healthcare sector, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But battles about enforcement during the Obama administration have also provided ambitious Texas politicians a ready-made national platform, including former Governor Rick Perry, who ran twice for president, and Governor Greg Abbott, a potential 2024 contender who bragged as state attorney general that his job was to sue the federal government and go home.

Then-Republican Presidential Candidate Rick Perry speaks to a gathering of conservative Christians at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Presidential Forum on October 22, 2011, in Des Moines, Iowa [File: Olson/Getty Images)
In bringing one of the first lawsuits against the Biden administration, Paxton is eager to be seen as a champion for Republicans not just as Democrats reclaim power in Washington, but as his own career has come under dark clouds.

The FBI is investigating Paxton, who was a loyal Trump ally, for accusations by top former aides that he abused his office at the service of a donor. Separately, Paxton has pleaded not guilty in state court to felony charges of defrauding investor in a case that has dragged on for five years.

The White House has not issued comment on the lawsuit.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Double oh-no: James Bond film No Time to Die postponed again

A man in Moscow, Russia, wearing a protective mask, walks past advertisements for the movie No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond series, whose global theatre release has been postponed until October [File: Tatiana Gomozova/Reuters]

Mexico asks US to probe ‘fabricated’ case against ex-minister

Mexico's then Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos in July 2017 [File: Carlos Jasso/Reuters]

Hungary buys Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine, first in EU

It is not clear when the first shipment of the Russian shot would arrive in Hungary and how much Budapest would pay for the two million vaccines [File: Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]

COVID: Second wave overwhelms medical system in Brazil’s Manaus

Relatives of patients hospitalised or receiving healthcare at home, who are mostly suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), gather to buy oxygen and fill cylinders at a private company in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

What legal woes does Trump face as he begins civilian life?

Former President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 30, 2020 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

US Senate to proceed with second Trump impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump left office on January 20 but still faces an impeachment trial in the US Senate [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

After another Museveni ‘victory’, Uganda is at a tipping point

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021 [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Biden hires ‘world class’ cybersecurity team after massive hack

United States President Joe Biden is hiring a group of national security veterans with deep cyber expertise, drawing praise from former defence officials and investigators as the US government works to recover from one of the biggest hacks of its agencies attributed to Russian spies [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]