Live
News

Tunisians rally to demand release of detained protesters

Daytime protests in recent days have been followed by nighttime violence, with COVID-19 restrictions compounding a wider economic malaise.

Many people rallied in the capital Tunis and the city of Sousse on Wednesday [AFP]
Many people rallied in the capital Tunis and the city of Sousse on Wednesday [AFP]
20 Jan 2021

Tunisians are protesting the detention of hundreds of young demonstrators arrested over several nights of disturbances, demanding their release and venting their anger against the government’s handling of a deepening social crisis.

Approximately 100 people rallied in the capital, Tunis, and the city of Sousse on Wednesday in defiance of gatherings banned following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“We want the detainees to be freed,” the protesters cried in Sousse.

In Tunis, protesters – many of them students – shouted slogans from the country’s 2011 revolution, including “freedom, work, national dignity”, as they moved along the capital’s arterial Habib Bourguiba avenue.

Daytime protests in recent days demanding jobs, dignity and the release of detainees have been followed by nighttime violence, with COVID-19 restrictions compounding a wider economic malaise.

Security forces clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests in Tunis, Tunisia on January 18 [File: Reuters]
The protests come as the economy is in free-fall, youth unemployment soaring and anger rising against a political class that has shown itself incapable of pulling together for the nation – gripes in sharpened focus as the country last week marked 10 years since the fall of former leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi acknowledged Tunisians’ “legitimate” anger in a televised address but said the violence was “unacceptable” and promised to “confront it with the force of law”.

“Your voice is heard and your anger is legitimate … do not allow saboteurs among you,” he said, addressing protesters.

Hundreds have been arrested since the nighttime clashes erupted late last week amid a four-day lockdown.

Tunisia often sees protests around such key anniversaries in January, but this year’s clashes come as the coronavirus pandemic has deepened socioeconomic woes.

Much of the unrest has hit working-class neighbourhoods.

Clashes also took place in Kasserine, Kairouan and Kef, according to National Guard spokesman Houssemeddine Jebabli, who said a further 41 people had been arrested.

The interior ministry said on Monday more than 600 people had been arrested.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Gunmen attempt to storm governor’s home in violence-hit Darfur

Sudanese internally displaced people stage a sit-in to protest against the end of the mandate of the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission (UNAMID), in Kalma camp in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur [AFP]

Frustration in Europe, North America over Pfizer vaccine delays

The EU and many other nations are under pressure for what is seen as a slow start to their vaccination campaigns compared with countries like Israel and the UK [Charles Platiau/Reuters]

Greek MPs approve extension of territorial waters in Ionian Sea

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greece's discussions with Turkey were expected to resume at the point where they were interrupted in 2016 [File: Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Joe Biden’s inaugural address: Full transcript

US President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021 [Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS]
Most Read

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

Graphics: Biden and Trump inaugurations compared

Joe Biden succeeds Donald Trump as president of the United States [Reuters]

Donald Trump’s final speech as president: Full transcript

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021 [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Remembering 11 of Trump’s forgotten ‘moments’

President Donald Trump ends his presidency with a litany of notable, but perhaps forgotten, moments, including the massive fast food dinner he served to college football players in 2019 [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]