At least two killed in Madrid city centre explosion

Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida says the building partially collapsed due to a blast likely caused by a gas leak.

Spanish media reported that residents of neighbouring buildings, including a retirement home, were being brought to safety [Susana Vera/Reuters]
20 Jan 2021

At least two people died in Madrid when a building partially collapsed following a massive explosion on Wednesday.

Madrid’s Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters that initial information suggested a gas leak likely caused the blast in the Spanish capital.

The blast, which occurred around 3pm (14:00 GMT), started a fire inside the building.

Images and footage shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out of the six-storey building and rubble scattered on Toledo Street near the city centre.

Madrid regional emergency service said in a tweet that rescue teams, firefighters and police were working in a central area of the Spanish capital following the explosion.

Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground in a video aired by Spain’s public broadcaster, TVE.

Leire Reparaz told The Associated Press she heard a loud explosion as she was heading home near the Puerta de Toledo, a local landmark.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

The school nearby the site of the blast was empty, according to TVE, because classes had not resumed yet following a record snowfall in the Spanish capital on January 9.

Source : News Agencies

