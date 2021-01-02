Live
Fifth Afghan journalist killed in two months

Bismellah Adel Aimaq, 28-year-old editor-in-chief of Sada-e-Ghor radio station, has been killed near Firoz Koh city.

A man rides his bicycle as he is seen from a broken window of a bus after a bomb blast in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
2 Jan 2021

An Afghan journalist has been shot dead in a car ambush in the central province of Ghor, the fifth media professional to be killed in the war-torn country in two months, officials said.

Bismellah Adel Aimaq, 28, the editor-in-chief of Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor) radio station, was killed near Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor, on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Bismellah Adel Aimaq, the head of Sada-e Ghor Radio, was killed by unknown gunmen this evening in Firoz Koh. He was 28 years old, and started working with Sada-e-Ghor Radio since 2015,” said Habibollah Radmanesh, the deputy governor of Ghor on Saturday.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the killing, which was condemned by President Ashraf Ghani.

He said his government was committed to supporting and promoting freedom of expression.

“The Taliban and other terrorist groups could not silence the legitimate voices of journalists and the media by carrying out such attacks,” he said in a tweet.

A civil society activist was also killed on Friday by unknown fighters.

Targeted killings of journalists, government officials and rights activists have increased rapidly in recent months as violence surges in Afghanistan despite peace talks being held between the government and the Taliban.

The Taliban last month said it was not involved in the killing of media professionals.

Source : News Agencies

