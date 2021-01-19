Live
News|Occupied West Bank

UN urges Israel to ‘halt, reverse’ new settlements in West Bank

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned settlement construction as ‘major obstacle to just and comprehensive peace’.

Israel on Sunday approved the construction of 780 homes in the occupied West Bank, ordered last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israel on Sunday approved the construction of 780 homes in the occupied West Bank, ordered last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
19 Jan 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel to “halt and reverse” its decision last week to build nearly 800 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The decision is “a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution, and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace” in the Middle East, Guterres said in a statement on Monday.

“The establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.

“Settlement expansion… further erodes the possibility of ending the occupation and establishing a contiguous and viable sovereign Palestinian State, based on the pre-1967 lines,” Guterres said.

Israel on Sunday approved the construction of 780 homes in the occupied West Bank, ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 11.

All Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank are regarded as illegal under international law and by much of the international community.

Last November, Mike Pompeo became the first US secretary of state to visit a Jewish settlement in an official capacity, months after the US broke with international law and international community consensus to announce it no longer considered settlements as unlawful.

There are currently some 450,000 Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, living among 2.8 million Palestinians.

Also on Monday, the United Kingdom expressed concerns over Israel’s approval for the construction of the settlement units, warning the move could threaten future peace negotiations and calling for construction to stop.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and risk undermining the physical viability of the two-state solution. We call for the construction of these in East Jerusalem and elsewhere in the West Bank to cease immediately,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Swiss gov’t urges voters to reject niqab ban in March referendum

The grouping behind the proposal was also behind a 2009 move to ban the construction of new minarets, which was approved by nearly 60 percent of Swiss voters [File: Michael Buholzer/Reuters]

Russian-American mountaineer found dead near Pakistan’s K2 peak

Alex Goldfarb, extreme right, poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad in this December 29, 2020 photo [Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via Reuters]

Uganda accuses US of ‘subversion’ after envoy tries to visit Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine was the main challenger to longtime leader Yoweri Museveni, who won with 58 percent of the votes [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Norway policy on Pfizer vaccine unchanged after alarm over deaths

Norway is currently vaccinating residents of care homes, including those with serious underlying diseases [File: Fredrik Hagen/NTB/AFP]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Thai court hands out record 43-year jail term for insulting king

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn looks on while greeting royalists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020 [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]