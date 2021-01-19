Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Tens of thousands skip India’s COVID vaccination drive

Government confirms two post-vaccination deaths, denies link to jab in one case while post-mortem report is awaited in another.

A healthcare worker looks on as a nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine, during the vaccination campaign in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
A healthcare worker looks on as a nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine, during the vaccination campaign in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
19 Jan 2021

India has stepped up efforts to bolster trust in coronavirus vaccines after it was revealed that nearly one-third of those invited to receive the vaccine at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up.

The government confirmed late on Monday that two post-vaccination deaths had been reported.

One was a 52-year-old man who the health ministry said died on Saturday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh from “cardiopulmonary disease” and not the injection.

A post-mortem is being conducted on a 43-year-old man in Karnataka state who suffered a heart attack.

The government said that over the first three days of vaccinations, 580 people had reported adverse symptoms.

India began one of the world’s most ambitious vaccination programmes last week, aiming to inoculate 300 million of its population of 1.3 billion by July.

In the first three days of the drive, which started on Saturday, the government said 381,305 vaccinations were administered.

In the capital New Delhi, only 53 percent of the people expected came for the shots, according to a health official.

“These are initial days and we understand people are waiting to see how the procedure pans out and how other vaccines fare,” said Suneela Garg, a member of the coronavirus task force for the capital.

“These numbers will go up as confidence is strengthened. And for that, we have to tackle misinformation.”

The Hindu newspaper reported that in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, turnout was only 16 percent.

At a community health centre in Rohtak district in the northern state of Haryana, only 29 out of 100 people expected showed up, a doctor there told AFP news agency.

“People are very scared. We can’t force anyone to take the vaccine, it is voluntary,” said the doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

With public doubt about the drugs spreading on social media, Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan changed his Twitter profile header to say “VACCINES WORK”.

“From the very beginning, we have warned people not to be worried about this misinformation that is being spread,” Vardhan told media.

India has the world’s second-largest number of coronavirus cases, almost 10.5 million.

It has so far approved two vaccines for use: the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by an Indian company, and a domestic vaccine developed by Bharath Biotech which has yet to complete clinical trials.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Taiwan stages military drills as China sanctions US officials

Soldiers take part in a drill at a military base before the Chinese New Year in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021 [Ann Wang/Reuters]

‘Chilling’ crackdown on dissent in Vietnam ahead of key congress

A security officer stands guard near a poster for the upcoming 13th National Congress of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2021 [File: Kham/Reuters]

Makers of Amazon Prime show apologise after outcry by India’s BJP

BJP supporters protest against new web series Tandav in Mumbai [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

Indian sailors stranded for months on Chinese coast reach Japan

The sailors had been stuck outside Jingtang port since mid-June due to a Chinese trade embargo on Australian coal [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Most Read

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

‘Predictable, tactical’: How Biden will tackle US foreign policy

Then-Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press]

Starvation crisis looms as aid groups seek urgent Tigray access

At least 50,000 people cross to neighbouring Sudan to flee the fighting in Tigray [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]