Live
News

More than a dozen sleeping workers crushed under truck in India

The accident took place early on Tuesday near a village in Surat district in the western state of Gujarat.

Auto rickshaws move past parked trucks along a national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
Auto rickshaws move past parked trucks along a national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
19 Jan 2021

At least 15 labourers have been crushed to death by a truck in India while they were sleeping by a road, police said.

The accident took place early on Tuesday near a village in Surat district in India’s western state of Gujarat, area police chief Varadbhai Patel said on telephone.

The dumper truck ran over the sleeping workers, killing 12 of them at the scene, Patel said. Eight wounded were taken to hospital, where three more succumbed to their injuries, he added.

The dead included a baby girl, eight women and six men, said police official Usha Rada.

The workers were from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

The truck driver lost control of his vehicle after it hit some sugarcane hanging out of a tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction, Patel said. The driver was among those receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The dumper driver … lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, crushing labourers sleeping on the roadside,” deputy police superintendent CM Jadeja said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the families of the victims and for those injured. Gujarat is Modi’s home state.

Tens of thousands of people are killed in road crashes in India every year. The accidents are mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles or negligent driving.

In 2019, more than 150,000 people died – 410 every day or 17 an hour – in almost half a million accidents, according to the government.

On Monday, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Road Safety Month, saying the government aimed to halve the numbers of road accidents and resulting deaths in the country by 2025.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Tunisian troops quell unrest with force

Tunisian security forces fire tear gas as protesters block a street in the el-Tadamen suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

China’s wide income gap holds back consumer spending

After losing jobs last year, Chinese households are focused on saving money instead of spending it, leading to an uneven recovery [File: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg]

India clinch Australia Test series with historic win at Gabba

India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia [AAP Image/Darren England via Reuters]

Tunisia President Saied urges protester restraint on 4th day

Long touted as the Arab Spring’s lone success story, Tunisians increasingly sense the revolution has failed to deliver on its promises [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Most Read

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

Tens of thousands skip India’s COVID vaccination drive

A healthcare worker looks on as a nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine, during the vaccination campaign in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Whom might Donald Trump pardon in final day of presidency?

On Tuesday, his final full day in office, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of more than 100 people, local media reported, capping a tumultuous four-year term in office [Carlos Barria/Reuters]