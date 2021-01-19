Bayern to face Al Ahly or Al Duhail in Club World Cup

Bayern Munich looking to add to the five trophies they won in 2020: Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and German Super Cup.

European champions Bayern Munich will face either African champions Al Ahly of Egypt or the champions of hosts Qatar, Al Duhail, in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup next month.

The draw for the tournament took place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

The semi-final will be played on February 8 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium which, last month, became the fourth World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium to be inaugurated.

Oceania representatives Auckland City withdrew because of the pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.

That allowed Al Duhail to earn a bye through the first round.

On February 4, Al Ahly and Al Duhail will meet at the nearby Education City Stadium, another venue for the 2022 World Cup that takes place in Qatar.

Cairo giants Al Ahly, coached by South Africa’s Pitso Mosimane, are Africa’s most successful club, having been continental champions nine times.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail, whose manager is the former France international Sabri Lamouchi, qualify as the reigning champions of the host nation.

Mexican club Tigres UANL, the CONCACAF Champions League winners, will take on Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea on February 4 for the right to take on the South American club competition Copa Libertadores winners in the first semi-final on February 7.

Brazilian clubs Santos and Palmeiras will clash in the delayed South American showpiece at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana on January 30.

The 2020 edition was initially scheduled for December 2020 but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because the Copa Libertadores has not yet been completed.

The final will be played at Education City on Thursday, February 11.

Liverpool beat Brazil‘s Flamengo 1-0 to win the most recent FIFA Club World Cup that also took place in Qatar, in 2019.

It was the first time Liverpool won the competition and it became only the second English team to lift the trophy after Manchester United in 2008.

Draw

February 4

1st QF

Tigres v Ulsan Hyundai

2nd QF

Al Duhail v Al Ahly

February 7

Fifth-place play-off

1st semi-final

Santos/Palmeiras v Tigres/Ulsan Hyundai

February 8

2nd semi-final

Al Duhail/Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

February 11

Third-place play-off (15:00 GMT)

Final (18:00 GMT)