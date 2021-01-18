Tunisia: Protests over moribund economy spread to a dozen cities

Local media report Tunisian authorities as saying some 240 people were arrested after two-day clashes with police.

Fighting broke out between Tunisian police and protesters in the capital Tunis and at least 15 cities for the third consecutive day as youths demonstrated against the unprecedented economic crisis the country faces.

Police swooped in as shops and banks were looted and vandalized on Sunday, arresting “dozens” of youths, according to state news agency TAP.

Protesters blocked roads by burning tyres and threw stones and other objects at police and businesses, according to the interior ministry, which said the situation was now “calm” across the country.

Most Tunisians are angry that the country is on the verge of bankruptcy and has dire public services.

Many feel disappointed that, on the 10-year anniversary of the revolution that ousted autocratic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, there is little to show in terms of improvement.

‘Rob and entertain’

Local media quoted Tunisian authorities as saying some 240 people had been arrested, mostly teenagers, following the violent clashes over the weekend.

The protesters made no clear demands during the demonstrations – which authorities described as riots – around the country.

In the run-down al-Tadamen area of the capital, protesters, most of them teenagers, blocked roads and threw stones at police. Police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse them.

“These aren’t protests, it’s young people who are coming from nearby neighbourhoods to rob and entertain themselves,” said 26-year-old resident Oussama.

“A protest would be during the day, faces visible.”

Abdelmoneim, a waiter at a nearby cafe, said the people in the street were “bored adolescents”, but blamed the violence on the country’s post-revolution political class.

“These delinquents are the result of their failure,” the 28-year-old said.

Other cities that saw protests included Mahdia, Sousse, Bizerte, Kairouan, Kebeli, Seliana, Nabeul, Manouba Gafsa and Monastir.

Worsening economy

Tunisia had been under a night-time curfew even before the recent lockdown, a four-day measure set to expire on Sunday at midnight.

A decade on from the revolution, many Tunisians are increasingly angered by poor public services and a political class that has repeatedly proved unable to govern coherently.

GDP shrank by 9 percent last year, consumer prices have skyrocketed, and one-third of young people are unemployed.

The key tourism sector, already on its knees after a string of deadly attacks by armed groups in 2015, has been dealt a devastating blow by the pandemic.

Tunisia has registered more than 177,000 coronavirus cases, including about 5,600 deaths from the disease.

The health crisis and ensuing economic misery have pushed growing numbers of Tunisians to leave the country.

In el-Tadamen on Sunday evening, waiter Abdelmoneim nervously dragged on a cigarette as youths fought police nearby.

“I don’t see any future here,” he said.

He said he was determined to take a boat across the Mediterranean to Europe “as soon as possible, and never come back to this miserable place”.