Live
News|Internet

Wikipedia turns 20, aims to reach the next billion users

The internet encyclopedia, which was started in 2001, is currently the seventh-most popular website in the world.

Founded on January 15, 2001, by the American British entrepreneur Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia is now available in 309 languages [File: Boris Roessler/EPA]
Founded on January 15, 2001, by the American British entrepreneur Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia is now available in 309 languages [File: Boris Roessler/EPA]
15 Jan 2021

Wikipedia celebrates its 20th anniversary on Friday and the collaborative, volunteer-produced internet encyclopedia aims to spend the next 20 years further expanding free access to information.

Founded on January 15, 2001, by the American British entrepreneur Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia is now the seventh-most popular website in the world, with its more than 55 million articles being consulted 15 billion times every month.

The website started in English but within two months had already launched in German and Swedish. It is now available in 309 languages.

But Wales does not intend to stop there, with the languages of the developing world in the website’s sights.

“That’s really important that the next billion people, two billion people who come online are going to want to participate in Wikipedia, to grow their own storehouse of knowledge, and they’re going to rely on us to support that work, and that’s a big part of how I think about the future,” Wales told AFP news agency in an interview.

In 2006, Wales set the goal of having 100,000 entries in Wikipedia for every language with more than one million speakers, but he recognised that Wikipedia is still at least 20 years from achieving that.

Wikipedia’s non-profit status nature makes it an outlier among today’s internet dominated by the likes of Google and Facebook, and hark back to the web’s early idealistic days when the open-source movement harnessed the talents of volunteers to offer free access to tools and knowledge.

Wales said he was inspired by such collaborative efforts.

“I’d seen the growth of open-source software, free software, and to me, it seemed obvious that you could use the same kind of techniques to build a free encyclopedia, so I was in a real kind of panic because I thought this is such an obvious idea that other people will do it,” he said.

“But we actually were probably two years into the project before anybody noticed or cared, so maybe it didn’t have to be so urgent.”

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales is aiming for the website to reach the next one billion users [File: AP Photo]
Wikipedia continues to be a volunteer-driven effort, with each language site built up independently from original contributions rather than translated articles.

Unlike traditional encyclopedias, contributions by non-experts are welcome, which has driven innumerable debates about its content and have led to restrictions on updating certain entries.

The website has also come in for criticism due to the fact that its volunteers are overwhelmingly white males from Western countries, with critics saying it lacks information about women and developing nations.

Source : AFP
More from News

India’s protesting farmers, government hold ninth round of talks

Farmers burn copies of farm laws in a bonfire as they celebrate Lohri festival on January 13, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia

Quarantine officials said they were still working to uncover Joe's origin [AP Photo]

US Capitol rioters included trained ex-military, police: AP

Experts in homegrown extremism have warned for years about efforts by far-right groups and white supremacist groups to radicalise and recruit people with military and law enforcement training [Ted S Warren/AP Photo]

Uganda: Bobi Wine says election marred by ‘fraud, violence’

The internet remained down for a third day as vote counting continued in the country. Results are expected by Saturday afternoon. [Sumy Sadurni/AFP]
Most Read

‘The world’s most powerful weapon’: N Korea parades new missile

North Korea showcased new weapons at a night-time parade to mark the end of the ruling party's eighth congress [KCNA via Reuters]

Uganda counts votes after tense presidential election: Live news

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Dozens killed, hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi

People look at the damaged provincial office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake early on Friday [Akbar Tado/Antara Foto via Reuters]

What’s behind the significant build-up of US firepower in the Gulf

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, front, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea during a Strait of Hormuz transit [File: Elliot Schaudt/AFP]