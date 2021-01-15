Live
Buildings destroyed as deadly quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi

At least seven people killed and hundreds injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Majene in Sulawesi island.

The epicentre of the quake was reported six kilometres northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10km [Rudy Akdyaksyah/AP Photo]
At least three people have been killed and hundreds injured after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island in the early hours of Friday morning, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said, adding that the West Sulawesi provincial building and a hotel had also collapsed.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.

Images and videos posted online showed damaged buildings and several people trapped in collapsed structures.

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on Friday [Rudy Akdyaksyah/AP]
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulawesi governor were also severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.

Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district, damaging several houses.

Straddling the so-called Pacific ‘ring of fire’, Indonesia, an archipelago of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and tsunami struck the city of Palu, further north in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

