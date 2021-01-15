Live
News|Recep Tayyip Erdogan

‘Dear Tayyip’: Erdogan, Macron exchange letters

The Turkish and French presidents exchange letters in which they agree to resume talks aimed at mending ties.

Diplomatic tensions have been accompanied by a bitter personal feud between the two men [File: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP]
Diplomatic tensions have been accompanied by a bitter personal feud between the two men [File: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP]
15 Jan 2021

The Turkish and French presidents have exchanged letters in which they have agreed to resume talks aimed at mending ties.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote a New Year message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, expressing condolences for several attacks in France last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by local media on Friday.

Macron sent back a “very positive” letter this week, starting with the greeting “Dear Tayyip” and saying he was open to a meeting, Cavusoglu said.

“President Macron expresses the importance of Turkey for Europe and his will to develop positive ties with Turkey as well as to meet our president in the coming period,” Cavusoglu said.

Macron’s response proposed collaboration over “bilateral consultations, terrorism, regional issues such as Syria and Libya, and a partnership on education”, according to the Turkish official.

The French presidency confirmed the exchange of letters without providing details.

“We now need tangible gestures” from Ankara, the French presidency said.

 

The European Union is now drawing up an expanded list of Turkish individuals to sanction for Ankara’s decision to drill for natural gas in eastern Mediterranean waters near Cyprus.

Last year, Ankara and Paris sparred over a host of international issues, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The diplomatic tensions have been accompanied by a bitter personal feud between the two men.

At a meeting with EU leaders, Macron remarked that Turks “deserve something else” than the policies of Erdogan.

In October, Macron said Islam was a religion “in crisis” globally, triggering a harsh response in the Muslim world, which called for a boycott of French products.

Erdogan joined the call and said, on two different occasions, that Macron needed a mental health checkup.

He also accused Macron of “Islamaphobia” and urged French voters to “get rid of Macron as soon as possible”.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Calls grow for Biden to reject Houthi ‘terrorist’ designation

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on January 8, 2021 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Trump to leave Washington just before Biden is sworn in

Donald Trump is planning an elaborate sendoff from Washington, DC just prior to Joe Biden's swearing-in next Wednesday [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

No let-up: Trump administration targets Iran with more sanctions

Iran has been a focus of United States President Donald Trump during his four years in office as he tried to force Tehran back into talks over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its activities in the Middle East [File: Gerald Herbert/AP]

Round two: UK may fall back into recession as new lockdowns bite

When the coronavirus pandemic struck last spring, the United Kingdom's economy contracted by up to a fifth over the first half of the year [File: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Unprecedented exodus’: Why are migrant workers leaving the UK?

The study's authors said the exodus was primarily being driven by the economic fallout unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis [File: Tolga Akmen/ AFP] (AFP)

US says Capitol mob meant to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building on January 6 [File: Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

‘Under siege’: Bobi Wine says military takes over his compound

Bobi Wine has been arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted. He says dozens of his party members have also been arrested [James Akena/Reuters]

Uganda’s Wine claims poll win despite early lead for Museveni

Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old former musician-turned politician has emerged as the main challenger to 76-year-old Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]