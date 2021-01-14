Live
News|Climate Change

UN: World facing ‘catastrophic’ temperature rise this century

Global temperatures in 2020 were among the highest on record and rivalled 2016 as the hottest year ever.

The relentless pace of climate change is 'destroying lives', according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres [UK Ministry of Defence/Handout/Reuters]
The relentless pace of climate change is 'destroying lives', according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres [UK Ministry of Defence/Handout/Reuters]
14 Jan 2021

The world is on course for a “catastrophic” temperature rise this century, the United Nations has warned.

Global temperatures in 2020 were among the highest on record and it rivalled 2016 as the hottest year ever, according to international data compiled by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The heat came even as a global economic slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic cut deeply into emissions from fossil fuels, adding evidence that carbon dioxide concentrations already in the atmosphere have set the planet on a warming track.

The relentless pace of climate change is “destroying lives”, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday as the WMO said 2011 to 2020 was the warmest decade recorded.

“We are headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of 3-5 [degrees Celsius] this century … making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century. It must be the top priority,” Guterres said.

The WMO report included data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the UK Met Office, both of which ranked 2020 as the second-warmest year on record, as a cooling trend called La Nina failed to tame global temperatures.

The La Nina cool phase of the Pacific Ocean surface temperatures cycle “put a brake on the heat only at the very end of the year”, the WMO said.

It said the average global temperature in 2020 was about 14.9 degrees Celsius (58.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

‘La Nina to continue’

The WMO said the standout weather features of 2020 were the sustained heat and wildfires in Siberia and the low Arctic sea ice extent, plus the record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season.

La Nina is expected to continue into early to mid-2021.

“It is remarkable that temperatures in 2020 were virtually on a par with 2016 when we saw one of the strongest El Nino warming events on record. This is a clear indication that the global signal from human-induced climate change is now as powerful as the force of nature,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“Heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere remain at record levels and the long lifetime of carbon dioxide, the most important gas, commits the planet to future warming.”

The WMO will publish its State of the Climate in 2020 final report in March.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Two former health officials charged with manslaughter in Flint

Two former Michigan health officials were charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people during the Flint water crisis, after prosecutors charged ex-Governor Rick Snyder with willful neglect of duty [Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP]

Delta remains cautious after massive $12.4bn loss in 2020

United States air travel in the fourth quarter was down more than 60 percent compared with the previous year, as travel restrictions and coronavirus fears kept most travellers grounded [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]

Andrew Yang kicks off NYC mayoral run with basic income promise

Andrew Yang's basic income programme would start by providing $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty [File: Bloomberg]

Timeline: How the Arab Spring unfolded

[Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Vote count under way in Uganda’s presidential election

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

‘Bills don’t lie’: Pop megastar Shakira sells 145-song catalogue

Shakira, who performed during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, sold her song catalogue as the coronavirus pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]