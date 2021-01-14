Hong Kong police detain 11 for allegedly helping activists escape

Latest arrests are related to a group picked up by the Chinese coastguard as they fled in a speedboat, and now jailed on the mainland.

Police in Hong Kong arrested 11 people under the territory’s national security law on Thursday morning for allegedly helping 12 activists who attempted to escape the city by speedboat and were last month tried and jailed in mainland China.

Local media said eight men and three women – the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 72 – were detained in a series of raids that began at dawn. One of them was a secondary school student, according to local broadcaster TVB.

District Councillor Daniel Wong, who is also a lawyer, was also among those detained, according to his Facebook account. He has long provided legal assistance to pro-democracy activists including people who took part in the 2019 protests.

There was no official confirmation of the raids from the police.

The group was suspected of “assisting offenders”, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing an unnamed police source.

“We hope the world is watching and likeminded democracies are ready to act in response to the increasing deterioration of human rights, freedom and the rule of law in Hong Kong,” Hong Kong Watch, a UK-based group that campaigns in support of Hong Kong’s freedoms, wrote on Twitter, describing reports of the detentions as “disturbing”.

The group that tried to leave the territory by boat – including two teenagers – were picked up by the Chinese coastguard in August and held in jail – unable to meet family or their own lawyers – until their trial in Shenzhen on December 28. Two days later the court jailed 10 of the activists for between seven months and three years, while the two who were under-18 were transferred to Hong Kong police custody.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is one of the most high-profile names to be charged under the national security law and has been denied bail pending trial [Tyrone Siu/Reuters] Thursday’s arrests are part of a continuing crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement that has included elected politicians, as well as activists and lawyers. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is one of the most prominent people facing charges under the national security legislation.

Just last week, 50 people, including a US citizen, were detained under the law for their part in organising a primary election to choose democratic candidates for the later postponed Legislative Council elections. The group was accused of “subversion”.

Beijing imposed the security legislation – approved in record time and with no oversight from Hong Kong – on June 30 last year in a move it said was necessary to deal with “separatism” and “foreign interference” after months of sometimes violent protests in 2019.

The law punishes crimes of secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces with terms of up to life in prison. The details of the legislation were not revealed until after it was passed.