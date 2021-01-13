Live
News|Alpha Conde

Guinea: Two opposition figures given 1-year jail sentences

Members of FNDC opposition coalition which led protests against a third term by President Alpha Conde sentenced for inciting insurrection.

Hundreds of people were arrested during Guinea's election period [File: Sadak Souici/AP Photo]
13 Jan 2021

A Guinean court has sentenced two critics of President Alpha Conde to a year in jail for inciting an insurrection, as rights groups fear a crackdown on the opposition.

Conde, 82, won a third presidential term in a violently disputed election on October 18.

He ran after pushing through a new constitution in March last year which allowed him to sidestep the country’s two-term limit, provoking mass protests. Dozens of people were killed during demonstrations, often in clashes with security forces.

On Wednesday, co-defendants Souleymane Conde and Youssouf Dioubate were each sentenced to a year in prison on charges of inciting an insurrection.

The pair – both members of the FNDC opposition coalition which led protests against a Conde third term – were also fined the equivalent of 1,600 euros (nearly $2,000) each.

The public prosecutor had initially pushed for five-year jail sentences and heftier fines.

Hundreds of people were arrested during Guinea’s election period, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which have also criticised the use of deadly force against protesters.

Amnesty researcher Fabien Offner was unsure of the exact number of arrests, but said the wave was “unprecedented”.

Police arrested Souleymane Conde and Dioubate in September, at a time of rising political tensions in the run-up to the polls.

A third man, Roger Bamba, who was arrested with them, died in pre-trial detention.

Guinea’s government has said Bamba died after an illness, but his family insists he was poisoned and has accused the government of committing a “state crime”.

A former opposition activist himself, Conde became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and won re-election in 2015 and then again last year.

Critics accuse him of veering towards authoritarianism.

Source : News Agencies
