Nepal: Pro-monarchy protesters clash with police in Kathmandu

Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Monday witnessed clashes between riot police and hundreds of protesters, who are demanding a return of the monarchy that was abolished in 2008 following the end of 10 years of armed Maoist rebellion two years ago.

Police blocked the main road to the prime minister’s office in the capital, using batons to beat the protesters, who responded by throwing rocks and sticks.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

It was the latest in a series of protests against Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s government by a variety of groups, including a faction of his governing Nepal Communist Party.

The unrest, fuelled by Oli’s failure to honour an agreement to split his term as prime minister with the co-leader of the governing party, has increased distrust of the political system.

Pro-king supporters march in Kathmandu [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo] The protesters on Monday accused the government of corruption and using force against peaceful rallies.

“King, please come back and save our country. We want the monarchy back, abolish the republic,” the demonstrators chanted as they waved the country’s flag.

Weeks of street protests in 2006 forced then King Gyanendra to abandon his authoritarian rule and introduce democracy.

Two years later, a newly elected parliament voted to abolish the monarchy and declared Nepal a republic with a president as head of state.

Since then, Gyanendra has been living in Nepal as a private citizen with no power or state protection.

He still has some support among the people but little chance of returning to power.

The protesters, who were celebrating the birth anniversary of the late King Prithvi Narayan Shah who formed present Nepal centuries ago, also demanded that Nepal again be declared a Hindu state. The Himalayan nation was declared a secular state in 2007 by the interim constitution after the Maoists joined mainstream politics in 2006. The secular status was ratified by the new constitution in 2015.

Oli became prime minister after his Communist Party won elections three years ago. His party and the party of former Maoist rebels had merged to form a unified Communist Party ahead of the 2017 vote.

Tensions, however, have grown between Oli and the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is co-chair of the combined party.

The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

Instead, Oli ordered the dissolution of parliament last month and announced new elections later this year.

Parliament’s dissolution has been protested by Dahal’s faction and by opposition groups. The decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Pro-king supporters clash with riot police as they march in Kathmandu demanding the monarchy be reinstated in Nepal [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]