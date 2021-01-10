Live
News

DRC: Gunmen kill six Virunga National Park rangers

Attack blamed on local fighters is the latest to hit large park renowned for its mountain gorillas.

10 Jan 2021

Gunmen have killed at least six rangers in Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to authorities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Sunday morning but officials blamed Mai-Mai fighters, members of one of the dozens of armed militias battling for control of the DRC’s mineral-rich eastern borderlands.

“Mai-Mai [fighters] carried out an ambush at Nyamitwitwi. The provisional toll is six park rangers killed along with two Mai-Mai,” local government delegate Alphonse Kambale told AFP news agency.

The Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed the death toll in the attack, which took place at 9:30am in the area between Nyamitwitwi and Nyamilma, in Kabuhendo in the park’s central sector.

It added that one ranger was wounded in the attack.

Provincial legislator Elie Nzaghani also confirmed the tally.

Covering some 7,800 square kilometres (3,000 square miles), Virunga is home to about a quarter of the world’s population of critically endangered mountain gorillas.

The park, which was inaugurated in 1925, has been caught up in the persistent unrest that has been plaguing eastern DRC, witnessing repeated attacks by rebel groups, militias and poachers.

Nearly 700 armed rangers work in Virunga where reports say at least 200 have paid with their lives in attacks going back more than 10 years.

In April 2020, an ambush near the park killed 12 rangers and five civilians and critically injured several others.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Japarov on course for landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan election

Protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov from jail to the prime minister's chair and culminated in him assuming the interim presidency before he ran for the permanent role [File: Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Far-right groups celebrating Capitol riot as ‘revolution’: Expert

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate on January 6, 2021 [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]

Trump must ‘go away as soon as possible’, says Republican senator

US President Donald Trump has been widely criticised for inciting his supporters who rioted on Capitol Hill on January 6 [File: Cheriss May/Reuters]

Civilians killed in Afghan gov’t air raid, say local officials

Continued violence has hastened international calls for a ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban [File: Aref Karimi/AFP]
Most Read

Family, friends of Indonesia plane crash passengers await news

Indonesian rescue workers carry debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed into the sea [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

Australia apologises as India cricket players racially abused

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after play on Saturday [Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In Pictures: Thousands stranded in Spain’s record snowstorm

A bulldozer clears snow on a street in Madrid [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

Beyond Capitol riot, Trump voter fraud claims leave their mark

Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a rally to protest against the results of the election in Washington, DC on December 12 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]