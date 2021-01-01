Live
News|Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim marks New Year with visit to family tomb

The North Korean leader also thanked the people for their support in a letter shared by state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang to pay respects to his father and grandfather [Korean Central News Agency/via Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang to pay respects to his father and grandfather [Korean Central News Agency/via Reuters]
1 Jan 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the arrival of 2021 with a handwritten letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his father and grandfather, state media reported, but there was no immediate indication he would give a speech as he has done in previous years.

In the letter, Kim offered thanks to the people for having trusted and supported the ruling Party even in the “difficult” times, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The North Korean leader has previously apologised for failing to fulfil promises of economic improvement and for the hardships citizens have endured as a result of international sanctions and strict measures aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

“In the new year, too, I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true,” Kim wrote, according to KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown writing a New Year’s letter to the people of North Korea [Korean Central News Agency/via Reuters]
The red-bordered letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the country’s people [Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters]
North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, although officials in South Korea and the United States say that is unlikely.

Its economy has been strained by self-imposed border lockdowns and other strident measures to prevent an outbreak.

In contrast to many other countries around the world, huge crowds turned out to ring in the new year with a concert and fireworks show. Most of those who gathered in the main square of the North Korean capital Pyongyang were wearing face masks.

As the clock struck midnight, Kim, as well as other senior leaders visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of his father and grandfather – the previous rulers of North Korea – are preserved under glass.

Kim was also accompanied by delegates to the Eighth Party Congress, a rare political gathering that is due to be held early this month, KCNA reported.

Fireworks explode over Pyongyang during New Year’s day celebrations [KCNA/via Reuters]
Together, the leaders and the delegates “hardened their firm pledge to glorify the 8th Congress of the Party as the watershed in the development of the Party and the revolution,” KCNA said.

Kim is expected to use the congress to announce a new five-year economic plan, make leadership changes and make other political statements

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

‘Blood generation’: Artist Taloi Havini on Bougainville’s pain

Blood Generation (Sami and the mine, 1- 3), 2009, digital print [Courtesy of Taloi Havini and Stuart Miller]

Four years after divisive Brexit vote, UK formally leaves the EU

The relationship between London and Brussels will now be reset under the terms of the recently concluded Trade and Cooperation Agreement [File: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]

WHO lists Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use

A healthcare worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Tor Verrgata hospital in Rome on December 28, 2020 [Filippo Monteforte/AFP]

The Argentine women who fought for legal abortion – and won

On December 30, the Argentine Senate voted 38 to 29 in favour of legalising elective abortion until the 14th week [Flor Guzzetti/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

Stanley Johnson has expressed support for his son leading the UK out of the EU, despite having voted in favour of remaining in the bloc [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]