Live
News

Turkey court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

Uzbek national Abdulkadir Masharipov was handed 40 life sentences without parole after 39 killed in Istanbul attack.

The Reina nightclub shooting was one of a string of attacks in Turkey believed to have been carried out by ISIL [File: Anadolu]
The Reina nightclub shooting was one of a string of attacks in Turkey believed to have been carried out by ISIL [File: Anadolu]
7 Sep 2020

A Turkish court sentenced to life in prison the main suspect in a gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2017 in which 39 people were killed.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was given the equivalent of 40 life sentences without parole on Monday, plus an additional 1,368 years in prison, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Police detained Masharipov on January 17, 2017, and said he acted on behalf of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group that claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

The Reina nightclub shooting was one of a string of attacks in Turkey believed to have been carried out by ISIL.

Several revellers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack. Most of the dead were foreigners.

Masharipov previously repudiated statements to police in which he admitted guilt for the attack, and disputed the evidence against him, saying he was not the person photographed holding an assault rifle in the club.

In his final words of defence on Monday, Masharipov asked that he be acquitted, saying his initial testimony was taken under “torture and pressure”. He insisted there was insufficient evidence against him.

He is expected to appeal his conviction.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh