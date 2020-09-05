Live
News|Black Lives Matter

Portland police make ‘multiple arrests’ as protests near 100 days

Officials declare assembly ‘unlawful’ as demonstrations in tense US city at the front lines of BLM protests continue.

Police officers detain a protester after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Police officers detain a protester after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
5 Sep 2020

Police in Portland, United States have made multiple arrests overnight as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

A few hundred demonstrators met at the city’s Kenton Park on Friday before making their way to the Portland Police Association building, where police warned protesters to stay off the streets and private property.

“Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight,” a Portland police spokesman told Reuters news agency in an emailed statement after police declared the gathering was “unlawful”.

“Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order,” police said earlier on Twitter.
Portland protests: Mayor blames Trump after shooting

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the US since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Portland, in particular, has seen more than three months of daily demonstrations calling for policing and social justice reforms.

These have at times turned into clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right and left-wing groups.

On Thursday, police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion that he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester last weekend in Portland.

100 days of protests

The exact date of the 100-day milestone depends on how the protests are counted, but everyone agrees the benchmark falls over the Labor Day weekend.

Black Lives Matter protests, vigils and speeches marking the occasion are planned over three days, and Trump supporters are planning a caravan rally.

US-based journalist Sergio Olmos on Saturday told Al Jazeera more protests are expected in Portland. 

“Energy levels are pretty high. Tomorrow [Saturday] is the 100-day mark [after the death of George Floyd], so there are protests planned throughout the day,” he said.

The administration of US President Donald Trump deployed federal forces to Portland in July to crack down on the protests.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a memo that threatens to cut federal funding to “lawless” cities, including Portland.

His Democratic challenger in the November 3 presidential election, Joe Biden, has accused Trump of stoking violence with his rhetoric.

“The thing about the protests in Portland is most of the demands are to the mayor here. They want him to defund and abolish the local police,” Olmos told Al Jazeera.

“A lot of it is not centred on the president, but when President Trump [decides to] send federal agents here, it [is] definitely much more repressive.”

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies

Related

More from News

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh