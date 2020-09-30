Live
News|Crime

US: Man charged in shooting of Los Angeles County deputies

Attempted murder charges filed in connection with the ‘ambush’ of two sheriff’s deputies as they sat in a squad car in LA suburb of Compton.

Both deputies received serious head wounds, but survived and have been discharged from the hospital [Stefanie Dazio/AP Photo]
Both deputies received serious head wounds, but survived and have been discharged from the hospital [Stefanie Dazio/AP Photo]
30 Sep 2020

US investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later on Wednesday on charges in both cases.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener, who detailed the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive for the attack “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead”.

The deputies suffered head wounds in the September 12 ambush and have since been released from the hospital and are recovering. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, however, they face further reconstructive surgeries and it will be a long process.

Surveillance video footage showed a man walk up to a parked patrol car at a transit station in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton, firing a pistol into the passenger side of the squad car, before running away.

The deputies were able to radio for help despite their wounds.

Police released surveillance video footage that showed the shooting [Screengrab/Los Angeles County Sheriff”s Department]
The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.

Compton is among communities near South Los Angeles, an area with a large Black population that has long been a flashpoint for racial tension and mistrust of police.

In recent weeks, demonstrators have marched to protest fatal shootings in the area, where deputies killed a Black man on August 31 and also a Black teenager in 2018.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

‘Humanity waging war on nature’: UN chief

A photo shows mountains deforested by logging in Jambi province on Indonesia's Sumatra island in 2010 [Romeo Gacad/AFP]

Key fact checks from the first US presidential debate of 2020

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday [Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press]

US aviation chief pilots test flight of revamped Boeing 737 MAX

The 737 MAX jet, piloted by FAA chief Steve Dickson, takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington after being grounded in March 2019 when two fatal accidents killed a total of 346 people [Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]

‘Disastrous’: Brazil’s Bolsonaro slams Biden over Amazon comments

Bolsonaro has presided over a surge of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Trump says Proud Boys should ‘stand down’: US election live news

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]