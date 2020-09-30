Trump, Biden campaign after chaotic debate: US election live news

After a night that often devolved into interruptions personal barbs, the candidates head back out on the campaign trail.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail on Wednesday after a debate that often felt like a chaotic verbal brawl.

Trump will hold a rally in Minnesota, a state he hopes he can turn in the wake of racial justice protests there.

Biden and Kamala Harris set off on a train tour of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will campaign in New Hampshire and Florida, respectively, with 34 days until November 3.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, September 30:

10:00 ET – Biden campaign raises its biggest hourly sum as first debate ends

Biden’s campaign broke its single-hour fundraising record as the Democrat’s debate with President Donald Trump wrapped up on Tuesday pulling in $3.8m, a campaign official said.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, announced the online fundraising haul on a phone call with reporters.

09:30 ET – Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cast doubt during Tuesday night’s debate on whether President Donald Trump would ever release his tax returns.

“You’ll get to see it,” Trump said repeatedly as moderator Chris Wallace pressed him to commit to a firm timeline. Biden retorted, “When? Inshallah?”

While the Arabic language phrase translates to “God willing”, it also has colloquial connotations of ambiguous commitment.

Social media users were quick to react with humour at the remark. Some referred to it as an “historic moment in America”. Others expressed their surprise while noting that “anything is possible in 2020”, a year marked with unprecedented events.

If my parents had told me when I was growing up that a major presidential candidate would one day say the words "inshallah" in a nationally televised debate, I would have assumed they were crazy. But anything is possible in 2020. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) September 30, 2020

09:00 ET – Trump, Biden battle in ‘ugly’ first US election debate

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden engaged in a heated and at times ugly exchange of words in the first presidential debate of the US election.

Trump accused Biden of being a “leftist” and promoting socialism. Biden openly called Trump a racist and told him to “shut up” as Trump repeatedly tried to goad Biden with interruptions.

The debate did little to illuminate the policy choices facing Americans in the election and probably did not shift the dynamic of a race in which the incumbent, Trump, is fighting from behind.

Trump and Biden faced off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday [File: Morry Gash/Reuters] _______________________________________________________________

