Global coronavirus death toll exceeds one million

The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed one million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new respiratory disease was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spreading across the world despite border closures and quarantines. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March.

The United States has reported the most deaths – more than 205,000 – followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered.

More to come…