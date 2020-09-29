Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Global coronavirus death toll exceeds one million

29 Sep 2020

The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed one million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new respiratory disease was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spreading across the world despite border closures and quarantines. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March.

The United States has reported the most deaths – more than 205,000 – followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered.

More to come…

 

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

David Daoud Wright re-sentenced for plot to kill Pamela Geller

In this June 19, 2015, file courtroom sketch, David Wright, second from left, is depicted standing before Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, left, with attorney Jessica Hedges, second from right, and Nicholas Rovinski, right, during a hearing in federal court in Boston [File: Jane Flavell Collins via AP Photo]

‘I just want my husband’s remains to be returned to us’

Deep-sea fishing is dangerous work at the best of times, but COVID-19 has made it even more risky [Martin San Diego/Al Jazeera]

Fred Perry stops sales of shirt adopted by far-right Proud Boys

A man at a Proud Boys rally wearing a yellow-and-black shirt gestures the OK sign that is now seen as a symbol of white supremacy [Maranie R Staab/AFP]

Trump-Biden debate spurs cash contests for best predictions

Americans are placing sports-book bets ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official web site of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azeri artillery strike towards the positions of Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Japan issues suicide warning after death of Miss Sherlock actress

Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]