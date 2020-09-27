Live
News|Elections

Jordan’s monarch dissolves parliament ahead of November election

Election comes amid popular discontent over economic woes worsened by COVID-19 and corruption allegations.

In July, Jordan's electoral commission set November 10 as the date for a parliamentary election [File: Vincent Kessler/Reuters]
In July, Jordan's electoral commission set November 10 as the date for a parliamentary election [File: Vincent Kessler/Reuters]
27 Sep 2020

Jordan’s King Abdullah has dissolved parliament, paving the way for an election in November.

Under constitutional rules, the government must resign within a week.

In July, Jordan’s electoral commission set November 10 as the date for a parliamentary election after the monarch called for countrywide polls to be held at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.

The king issued a royal edict ordering the dissolution of parliament effective on Sunday. The assembly comprises 130 legislators, mainly pro-government tribal officials, businessmen and ex-security officials.

The move is likely to be followed by a wider government shake-up to ward off popular disenchantment over economic hardship worsened by the economic blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic and over allegations of official corruption.

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz in 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over tax increases pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.

The Parliament of Jordan has legislative powers but many in the country see it as little more than a rubber-stamp body comprised mostly of businessmen or individuals with tribal affiliations.

Constitutionally, most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and approves the legislation.

The main political opposition in the country comes from a party drawn from the ranks of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, but it faces legal curbs on its activities.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from News

Breonna Taylor protests: Legislator urges police to drop charges

Demonstrators have marched in Louisville since a grand jury declined bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Former Mali Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane named transitional PM

Moctar Ouane served as Mali’s foreign minister in 2004-2009 during Amadou Toumani Toure's presidency [File: Mohamed Messara/EPA]

Macron accuses Lebanon’s leaders of ‘betrayal’ for failures

The French president slammed Lebanon's leaders for their failure to form a government in the wake of the Beirut port explosion [Lewis Joly/AFP]

Biden, Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court standoff

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has cast the Supreme Court nomination as a threat to health care [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Most Read

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Live news

The escalation is the heaviest between the two archfoes in recent years [Armenian Defense Ministry via AP]

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's boundary, [File: Staff/Reuters]

Israel’s ‘silent transfer’ of Palestinians out of Palestine

Salah Hammouri, a lawyer and activist, has had his residency status for East Jerusalem threatened by Israeli authorities [Courtesy: Salah Hammouri]

Sri Lanka returns containers of illegal waste to Britain: Customs

Sri Lanka said containers were brought into the island in violation of international laws governing the shipping of hazardous material [File: Sri Lankan Customs/AFP]