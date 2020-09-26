Live
News

Trump nominates judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Barrett’s nomination comes just over a week after the death of longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

26 Sep 2020

United States President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the president said Saturday, in a highly anticipated announcement that sets up a political showdown between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.

Barrett, 48, is a constitutional scholar and conservative jurist who Trump named to the federal appeals bench in 2017.

Her nomination comes just over a week after the death of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a staunch liberal, on September 18.

“Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said at a Rose Garden event that was attended by Barrett, her husband and their seven children.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

 

The president then thanked Republican senators for their “commitment and to providing a fair and timely hearing”.

Republican Senate leadership has vowed to move ahead with a confirmation vote before the November 3 presidential election. Democrats, meanwhile, have said whoever wins the election should pick the next justice.

“[It] should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation… It’s going to be very quick. I’m sure it’ll be extremely non-controversial,” Trump said about the process, however.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and with only two Republican senators opposing moving forward with the confirmation before the election, Democrats are expected to have little power to block the appointment.

If Barrett is confirmed, the party will swing the nine-member Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority, likely shaping the American legal landscape for decades.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Egypt returns bodies of two Gaza fishermen shot by its navy

Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unclear whether the fishing boat had crossed into Egyptian waters [File: Mohamed Saber/EPA]

Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins first electoral test in Sabah

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional coalition and its allies won 38 of the 73 seats up for grabs in Saturday's election [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor next year

Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]

In Breonna Taylor’s Louisville, anger fuels demand for change

Breonna Taylor's killing has fueled mass protests across the United States and calls for an end to police violence and anti-Black racism [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Most Read

Hundreds gather in Portland for far-right Proud Boys rally

As of noon, several hundred members of the loosely affiliated Proud Boys group had gathered in Delta Park in Portland [Leah Millis/Reuters]

AOC withdraws from Yitzhak Rabin commemoration after criticism

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had been expected to participate in a commemoration for former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin next month [File: Jennah Moon/Reuters]

Some 3,500 companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday walks on the tarmac as he arrives on campaign travel at Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US [File: Tom Brenner]

Explained: Who are the far-right Proud Boys?

Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]