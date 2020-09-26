Trump nominates judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Barrett’s nomination comes just over a week after the death of longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

United States President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the president said Saturday, in a highly anticipated announcement that sets up a political showdown between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.

Barrett, 48, is a constitutional scholar and conservative jurist who Trump named to the federal appeals bench in 2017.

Her nomination comes just over a week after the death of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a staunch liberal, on September 18.

“Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said at a Rose Garden event that was attended by Barrett, her husband and their seven children.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

The president then thanked Republican senators for their “commitment and to providing a fair and timely hearing”.

Republican Senate leadership has vowed to move ahead with a confirmation vote before the November 3 presidential election. Democrats, meanwhile, have said whoever wins the election should pick the next justice.

“[It] should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation… It’s going to be very quick. I’m sure it’ll be extremely non-controversial,” Trump said about the process, however.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and with only two Republican senators opposing moving forward with the confirmation before the election, Democrats are expected to have little power to block the appointment.

If Barrett is confirmed, the party will swing the nine-member Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority, likely shaping the American legal landscape for decades.