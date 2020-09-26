Live
Sudan rejects linking removal from US terrorism list with Israel

Sources say US officials indicated they wanted Khartoum to open ties with Israel, following in the UAE and Bahrain’s steps.

The White House and the US State Department declined to comment when asked about the status of negotiations [File: Anadolu]
26 Sep 2020

Sudan does not want to link its removal from a US “terrorism list” that is hindering access to foreign funding for the country’s economy with the normalisation of relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday.

Sources said this week that US officials indicated in talks with a Sudanese delegation they wanted Khartoum to follow the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain and open ties with Israel.

Sudan’s designation as a “state sponsor of terrorism” dates back to its toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, and makes it difficult for its new transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing.

In a visit to Khartoum last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Sudan’s Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to normalise ties with Israel [File: Sudan’s Foreign Media Council/AFP]
Hamdok said Sudan had told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit last month it was necessary to separate the removal from the US list from the normalisation of relations with Israel.

“This topic [ties to Israel] needs a deep discussion of the society,” he told a conference in Khartoum to discuss economic reforms.

Sudan’s surging inflation and plummeting currency have been the biggest challenges to Hamdok’s transitional administration, which rules with the military since al-Bashir’s removal.

Sudan was put on the US list in 1993 because the United States believed al-Bashir’s government was supporting armed groups.

But many in Sudan consider this is undeserved since al-Bashir was removed last year and Sudan has long cooperated with the US on counterterrorism.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment when asked about the status of negotiations.

Burhan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a surprise meeting in Uganda earlier this year. Yet opening ties is sensitive, as Sudan was a staunch foe of Israel under al-Bashir.

Source : Reuters

