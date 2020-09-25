Live
News

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on as king recuperates

Opposition leader’s meeting with King Sultan Abdullah cancelled after monarch taken to hospital for observation.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 31, 2019 [File: Lai Seng Sin/ Reuters]
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 31, 2019 [File: Lai Seng Sin/ Reuters]
25 Sep 2020

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation in hospital, a palace official said on Friday, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim seeks a meeting with him to form a new government.

Anwar said this week he has secured a “strong, formidable” majority from lawmakers in parliament to remove Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

But he has to convince the king that he has the numbers to form a government.

The political turmoil comes just seven months after another power struggle that led to Muhyiddin getting the premiership and could delay efforts to stabilise an economy that is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muhyiddin, who has a razor-thin majority in parliament, has dismissed Anwar’s claims of a majority and challenged him to prove it through a constitutional process.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia but he could appoint a prime minister who, in his view, is likely to command a majority in parliament. He could also dissolve parliament and trigger elections on the premier’s advice.

“His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at (hospital) for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings,” palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters.

Anwar was scheduled to meet with the king on Tuesday but the appointment had to be cancelled as the king was unwell and had to be taken to hospital.

No major political party has come out in his support but the leader of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the largest party in the ruling coalition, said there had been defections to Anwar’s camp.

In a campaign speech in Sabah state, Prime Minister Muhyiddin again questioned Anwar’s claim that he has a majority, state news agency Bernama reported.

“He made a statement and when asked on the number supporting him and who have given their statutory declaration of support, he merely said to wait for the answer,” Muhyiddin said.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Tears at Boohoo? UK clothing chain criticised for labour issues

UK clothing retailer Boohoo said in 2016 it carried out regular, unscheduled checks of suppliers in the city of Leicester, but the head of a review found visits were announced ahead of time [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]

G7 to back debt freeze extension for poor nations: Report

The G20 country grouping in April offered the world's 73 poorest nations a freeze on debt service payments until the end of 2020. Pakistan stands to gain the most from the initiative in dollar terms, according to the World Bank [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

I Coast: Ouattara slams rivals’ presidential bids as provocation

Alassane Ouattara had announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term before changing his mind [File: AFP]

Hong Kong legislators protest against China’s arrest of activists

Pro-democracy activists Eddie Chu and Owen Chow with relatives of some of the 12 Hong Kong detainees report to the police in Hong Kong to seek help for them in China [Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]
Most Read

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has apologised to the South over the fatal shooting of a fisheries official earlier this week [File: KCNA via Reuters]

World in disarray: Angry exchanges at top UN meeting on COVID-19

The acrimonious meeting of the Security Council took place virtually rather than in-person [File: Mark Garten/United Nations via AFP]

Republican leader vows peaceful power transfer, splits with Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]