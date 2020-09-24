Live
News

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Prominent democracy activist slams his arrest as a ‘notorious abuse’ of power after court frees him on bail.

Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central Police Station in Hong Kong on September 24, 2020, after being arrested for unlawful assembly related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (AFP)
Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central Police Station in Hong Kong on September 24, 2020, after being arrested for unlawful assembly related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (AFP)
24 Sep 2020

Police in Hong Kong have briefly arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong for participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and violating the city’s anti-mask law, according to a series of posts on his Twitter account.

Wong’s latest arrest on Thursday adds to several unlawful assembly charges or suspected offences he and other activists are facing related to last year’s pro-democracy protests, which prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on June 30.

The 23-year-old, in a series of posts on Twitter, said he was taken into custody when he reported to a police station.

Wong, who was freed three hours after his arrest, called his brief arrest “a notorious abuse to the criminal justice system” and said there was “nothing to celebrate on bizarrely prompt release”.

Jonathan Man, Wong’s lawyer, told AFP news agency that the pro-democracy activist was “accused of participating in an unlawful assembly on October 5 last year, when hundreds marched to oppose an anti-mask ban the government rolled out”.

The anti-mask law was introduced last year in a bid to help police identify protesters they suspected of committing crimes and it is facing a challenge in court. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has made face masks mandatory in most circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wong said on Twitter that he faced five years in jail and one additional year for a mask. The case will begin on September 30, he added.

Hong Kong police confirmed they arrested two men, aged 23 and 74, on Thursday for illegal assembly on October 5, 2019.

Amnesty International identified the second man as Koo Sze-yiu in a statement condemning the arrests.

Wong’s arrest “for wearing a face mask at an ‘unauthorised protest – at a time when wearing a face mask is compulsory in the city – is yet another example of the government’s campaign to silence dissent by any means,” said Lam Cho Ming, Amnesty’s Hong Kong Programme Manager.

“The mask ban violates international law and must be withdrawn, rather than used by the Hong Kong authorities as a pretext for arresting opponents,” Ming added.

Wong’s arrest comes about six weeks after media tycoon Jimmy Lai was detained on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

Wong had been a frequent visitor to Washington, DC, where he appealed to the United States Congress to support Hong Kong’s democracy movement and counter Beijing’s tightening grip over the global financial hub. His visits drew the wrath of Beijing, which describes him as a “black hand” of foreign forces.

Wong disbanded his pro-democracy group Demosisto in June, just hours after China’s parliament passed a national security law for Hong Kong, bypassing the city’s local legislature, a move widely criticised by Western governments.

His long-time colleague, Agnes Chow, and two other activists were also among 10 people arrested in August on suspicion of violating the new law.

The new law punishes anything China considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

Wong was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, but he was not a leading figure of the sometimes violent unrest that shook the semi-autonomous former British colony last year.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies

Related

More from News

Carbon capture: The tech that could make or break climate goals

The International Energy Agency estimates that up to $160bn needs to be invested in carbon capture technology by 2030 to meet net carbon reduction targets [File: Kevin Frayer via WPP/Reuters]

Asia Pacific hardest hit by COVID-19, climate-related disasters

A woman carrying her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020 [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

UK to host ‘human challenge’ trials for COVID-19 vaccines

Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan [File: Hans Pennink/AP]

UK Chancellor Sunak under pressure to spend more to prop up jobs

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer is reportedly considering supporting workers who return to their jobs part time as part of a broad range of measures to prevent a further plunge in the British economy [File: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Padukone, who has shared her own experience of living with depression, has spoken against stigma associated with the illness [File: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP]

China running 380 detention centres in Xinjiang: Researchers

Watchtowers at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region [File: Greg Baker/AFP]

Pakistan’s opposition takes blunt aim at country’s military

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led a frontal attack on the powerful military [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]