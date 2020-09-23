Live
News|Taliban

Taliban kills 28 police officials as Doha peace talks continue

The 28 deaths come after at least 14 Afghan police and soldiers were killed during the same battle overnight on Sunday [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
The 28 deaths come after at least 14 Afghan police and soldiers were killed during the same battle overnight on Sunday [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
23 Sep 2020

The Taliban launched a wave of attacks on security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan overnight, killing a total of 28 Afghan policemen, officials said.

Zelgai Ebadi, a spokesman for the Uruzgan governor, said Taliban fighters offered 28 local and national police officials a chance to go home if they surrendered on Tuesday night, “but after taking their guns, the Taliban killed them all”.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attacks and said the armed group carried them out after the police in the area refused to surrender to the fighters.

Another local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, put the toll at least 28 police officials, adding that three others managed to escape.

Reinforcements were not able to get to the outposts to save the officers but Ebadi said Afghan security forces were later back in charge of the checkpoints.

The violence comes as Taliban leaders and Afghan government-appointed negotiators started the long-delayed peace talks in Qatar earlier this month.

The negotiations are meant to end the fighting and establish a plan for a post-war society.

Wednesday’s killings come after at least 14 Afghan police and soldiers were killed overnight on Sunday.

During the negotiations in Qatar, both sides have spent more than a week deciding agendas and the manner in which the two sides will be conducting the negotiations.

The Afghan and US governments have called for a reduction in violence while talks are being held but the Taliban said it would not commit to a reduction until the terms of a ceasefire are negotiated and trust issues on both sides are resolved.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Sudan discusses Arab-Israeli peace with US officials

Palestinians have reacted angrily to the 'normalisation' deals between Arab states and Israel this month [File: Bernat Armangue/AP]

China condemns US ‘obstruction’ as it aims to go carbon neutral

China President Xi Jinping speaks during the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday [United Nations handout via Reuters]

South Sudan government figures embezzled $36m: UN panel

The report by the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan came six days after President Salva Kiir fired the country's finance minister, the head of the tax-gathering National Revenue Authority as well as the director of the state-owned oil company [AFP]

Kentucky grand jury indicts officer in Breonna Taylor shooting

Demonstrators calling for justice for Breonna Taylor during a protest in Austin, Texas [Montinique Monroe/Getty Images]
Most Read

Uncle Ben’s rice gets rebrand after racial stereotyping criticism

Uncle Ben's rice products will now be called 'Ben's Original' and the logo of an elderly Africa American man wearing a bow tie will be dropped from packaging, parent company Mars announced on Wednesday [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Muslims win call to prayer court battle in German town

About five million Muslims live in Germany [File: Martin Meissner/AP)

Duterte invokes court ruling against China in UN address

In his more than four years in office, it was the first time that Duterte addressed the UN body, which marks its 75th anniversary this year [Manuel Elias/UN via AFP]