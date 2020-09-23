Live
News

Bilkis: Anti-CAA protester among TIME’s most influential people

Bilkis became the face of an all-female led protest against a controversial citizenship law [File: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images]
Bilkis became the face of an all-female led protest against a controversial citizenship law [File: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images]
23 Sep 2020

An 82-year-old Muslim woman who became the face of a female-led protest against a controversial citizenship law in India’s capital New Delhi has been named to the list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2020 by US-based TIME magazine.

The prestigious publication named Bilkis, who participated in protests against the anti-Muslim law, as one of their “Icons”.

“Bilkis gave hope and strength to activists and student leaders who were being thrown behind bars for standing up for the unpopular truth in a democracy that was sliding into authoritarianism, and inspired peaceful copycat protests across the country,” Indian writer Rana Ayyub wrote for Time’s profile of the elderly protester from the Shaheen Bagh suburb of New Delhi, a Muslim working-class neighbourhood.

I will sit here till blood stops flowing in my veins so the children of this country and the world breathe the air of justice and equality.

Bilkis

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path for non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries to gain citizenship, sparked nationwide protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after it was passed in December.

TIME magazine named Bilkis, who participated in protests against the anti-Muslim law, one of their ‘Icons’ [File: Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Legal experts say the CAA, which makes faith the basis for acquiring Indian citizenship, goes against the country’s secular constitution. The law is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court.

“I will sit here till blood stops flowing in my veins so the children of this country and the world breathe the air of justice and equality,” Bilkis told Ayyub during the protests earlier this year.

Ayyub added that Bilkis deserved recognition “so the world acknowledges the power of resistance against tyranny”.

Peaceful protests

Bilkis told Al Jazeera in January the CAA was meant to “target Muslims and send their children to detention camps”. Her fears stemmed from the Hindu nationalist government’s plan to roll out a national register of citizens, which rights groups say will lead to the disenfranchisement of Muslims.

Shaheen Bagh inspired peaceful protests across the country and became a thorn in the government’s side.

Many members of the governing party were accused of hate speech as they called for the violent removal of protest sites. An attempt by supporters of the government in February triggered deadly violence in northwest Delhi that left 53 people dead.

In March, Delhi police broke up the Shaheen Bagh protest, the longest-running anti-CAA protest, citing a ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

France backs Saad Hariri’s proposal to end political deadlock

France, which has backed Hariri's idea to end a political deadlock, had said Lebanon risked collapse if politicians did not form a cabinet quickly [File: Reuters]

Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny walks down stairs at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this image obtained from social media on September 19, 2020 [Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via Reuters]

Asian battery makers zapped by Tesla’s plans to slash costs

Tesla aims to halve the cost of its batteries, the most expensive component of electric vehicles [File: Amanda Voisard/Reuters]

Some freed Taliban returned to battlefield: Top Afghan official

Abdullah said discussions with the Taliban in Qatar so far have been positive [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Most Read

Duterte invokes court ruling against China in UN address

In his more than four years in office, it was the first time that Duterte addressed the UN body, which marks its 75th anniversary this year [Manuel Elias/UN via AFP]

Malaysia’s Anwar claims ‘strong majority’ to form new government

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has enough support from MPs to form a government [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters] (Reuters)

Iran sends message of resistance to US at UNGA

Hassan Rouhani slammed the US for turning its back on the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers [Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP] (AFP)