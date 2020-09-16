Live
News|Bashar al-Assad

Syria calls US a ‘rogue state’ over Trump’s kill al-Assad plan

US president says he mulled over assassinating the Syrian leader after a chemical attack on civilians.

A woman walks past a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus [File: Yamam al-Shaar/Reuters]
A woman walks past a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus [File: Yamam al-Shaar/Reuters]
16 Sep 2020

Syria on Wednesday hit back at President Donald Trump and likened the United States to a “rogue state” after he said he wanted to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Trump’s admission of such a step confirms that the US administration is a rogue … state,” Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

“It pursues the same tactics as terrorist groups such as murder and assassination,” it said, a day after Trump made the remarks to the morning show Fox & Friends.

The US president said his then-secretary of defence, Jim Mattis, opposed the assassination of al-Assad in 2017.

“I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set,” Trump said. “Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general, and I let him go.”

Trump was reportedly mulling assassinating al-Assad after the Syrian president allegedly launched a chemical attack on civilians.

In April 2017, a sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun killed more than 80 people.

Trump unleashed missile attacks against the regime’s Shayrat airbase, from which the gas attack was allegedly launched.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday contradict other comments he made to reporters in the Oval office on September 5, 2018, when he said that killing al-Assad “was never even contemplated”.

In April 2018, the US, France and United Kingdom launched retaliatory attacks after another alleged regime chemical attack on the then rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus.

After nine years of war, the Assad government controls some 70 percent of Syria.

The conflict has since 2011 killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced approximately half of Syria’s prewar population.

Source : AFP
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)

Palestinian Intifada: How Israel orchestrated a bloody takeover

Ariel Sharon sparked the uprising when he stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem with more than 1,000 troops [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]