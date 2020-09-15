Live
News

West Africa bloc fails to reach agreement with Mali military

Leaders of ECOWAS met heads of Mali’s military in the latest attempt to quicken the transition from military leadership.

ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions after the coup, and said a new president should be appointed by Tuesday. [Francis Kokoroko/Reuters]
ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions after the coup, and said a new president should be appointed by Tuesday. [Francis Kokoroko/Reuters]
15 Sep 2020

West African mediators have failed to persuade leaders of a military coup in Mali to immediately hand over power to a civilian government.

On Tuesday, leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met the heads of a military government that, on August 18, overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in the bloc’s latest attempt to quicken the transition from military leadership.

ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions after the coup, and said a new president should be appointed by Tuesday.

200912191004885

But those actions, and multiple diplomatic interventions, appear to have had little effect, reinforcing the difficulty regional powers face in shaping events inside the turbulent country.

“We have not reached any agreement with the military junta,” said Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, acting ECOWAS chair, after the talks.

He said that a mediating mission would return to Mali next week to try to resolve outstanding issues.

“We need a civilian leadership of the transition and we have also made it clear that the minute that leadership input is in place … the sanctions … would be lifted,” he said.

Regional leaders fear the coup could set a dangerous precedent in West Africa and undermine a fight in Mali and neighbouring countries in the Sahel region against armed fighters with links to al Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

On Saturday, the military governors pushed through a charter that said the interim president can be a soldier or a civilian and has not yet indicated when the new government would be named.

West African leaders have not said what the consequences would be for failing to meet the deadline. The sanctions include border closures and the suspension of financial flows, though these were eased so they did not hit civilians.

The leaders said they would be willing to allow a transitional government to stand for 18 months, longer than the original year it asked for, Akufo-Addo said.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via AP]

Testing infogram wp smartquotes

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]
Most Read

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)