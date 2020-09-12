Live
News

Belarus police violently detain dozens of female protesters

Thousands take to the streets in capital demanding the release of jailed opposition leader following disputed election.

The Viasna rights group said 30 protesters had been detained [Tut.By via Reuters]
The Viasna rights group said 30 protesters had been detained [Tut.By via Reuters]
12 Sep 2020

Belarusian riot police have violently detained dozens of female demonstrators, as thousands took to the streets of the capital demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, the latest in a wave of mass protests following a disputed election.

In advance of a significant protest expected on Sunday, columns of female protesters gathered in central Minsk on Saturday for a peaceful demonstration.

Some beat saucepans with ladles and others chanted “Bring back our Masha”, referring to opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova by her diminutive name.

Kolesnikova, 38, was jailed this week after she resisted forced expulsion from the country by ripping up her passport.

Scuffles broke out in Minsk’s central Freedom Square during Saturday’s protests as men in black face masks sought to detain some protesters and they pushed back, footage broadcast by Belsat TV channel and Tut.by, a Belarusian independent outlet, showed.

Another video showed riot police officers roughly throwing female protesters into police vans.

The Viasna rights group said 30 protesters had been detained.

The spokeswoman for the interior ministry, Olga Chemodanova, told AFP news agency that “women had been detained” but could not say how many or provide other details.

Belsat, a Warsaw-based opposition television channel, said on Telegram that two of its journalists covering the protest had also been detained.

Unprecedented demonstrations broke out in Belarus last month after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed to have defeated opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and won re-election with 80 percent of the vote on August 9.

Protesters say the election was rigged to hand Lukashenko a phoney landslide win and that Tikhanovskaya – who has since fled to Lithuania – was the real winner.

Lukashenko denies this and has said foreign powers are behind the protests.

Tikhanovskaya, who stood against Lukashenko in place of her husband who was detained before the election, called on Saturday for the police to stop cracking down on dissent.

“Violence you are putting on women is disgraceful,” she said in a statement. “Anyone who commits a crime against peaceful protesters will be called to answer.”

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]