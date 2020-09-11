Live
News|Elections

Polls close in Iran’s delayed runoff parliamentary election

First round in February saw record-low turnout and resulted in Iran’s most conservative parliament.

11 Sep 2020

Polls have closed in Iran’s second round of parliamentary elections held in 10 constituencies, with the authorities mobilising about 100,000 people to ensure a smooth process.

Friday’s race for the remaining 10 parliamentary seats was being held in 3,100 voting stations after months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round in February saw the lowest voter turnout in the 40-year history of the Islamic republic and resulted in its most conservative parliament.

“It doesn’t look like the politics dynamic in the parliament is going to change,” Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig, reporting from Tehran, said on Friday.

“Two-thirds of those seats still belong to the conservatives – and that’s not good news for Rouhani’s [reformist-aligned] government” ahead of next year’s presidential election, he added.

In July, conservative members of parliament heckled Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and denounced him as a liar during a speech to the 290-member body, or majlis.

Online campaigning

The issues dominating Iranian politics include the state of the economy, corruption and crippling sanctions reimposed by the United States in the wake of its 2018 unilateral withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

In Golestan province in northeast Iran, residents said they wanted to see action from their elected representatives.

“I hope my lawmaker cooperates with the people,” said one voter.

Politicians are encouraging more people to come out and vote but the pandemic complicates the situation, while candidates were barred from campaigning on the streets.

“As the health ministry has warned against any public gathering, we asked the candidates to take their campaigns online,” Jamal Orf, the president of Iran’s election commission, said.

During the opening session of the new parliament in May, Rouhani, who is in the final year of his second and final term, had called on MPs to place the “national interest above special interests”, “party interests” or “constituency interests”.

The body, which was previously dominated by Rouhani’s reformist-moderate camp, is now composed of a majority of 220 conservative politicians, including more than 50 who are close allies of former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

There are also 38 independent legislators and 18 pro-reform and moderates, down from 136 in the previous House. The number of female MPs stands at 16, compared with 17 before.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]