Live
News|Climate Change

Typhoon Maysak: Japan warns of ‘major disaster’ in Okinawa region

Japan’s meteorological agency warned the typhoon could bring rains and violent winds to southern Japanese islands.

31 Aug 2020

A powerful typhoon is barrelling towards Japan’s southern islands, bearing dangerous winds, as weather authorities warn of a “major disaster” in the region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned on Monday that Typhoon Maysak could bring with it storm surge, heavy rains, high waves and violent winds, potentially causing a “major disaster” in the Okinawa region.

The agency also called on residents to “evacuate to sturdy buildings before winds get stronger”.

Maysak is expected to gain further strength, with maximum winds of 252kmph (156.6 mph) as it closes in on the island from late at night, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of 180 flights to and from the Okinawa region had already been cancelled and many schools and public offices were closed from Monday afternoon, the Okinawa Times newspaper reported.

As of 5pm local time (08:00 GMT), the eye of the storm was about 190km (118 miles) south of Naha, Okinawa’s capital, travelling north-north-west at 35km/h (21.7 mph) with maximum sustained winds of 144kmph (89.6 mph) and gusts of 216km/h (134.2 mph), the agency said.

Forecasters were warning of flooding, mudslides and swollen rivers, as the storm is expected to unleash up to 80 millimetres (3.1 inches) of rainfall per hour on some parts of the island of Okinawa.

The agency forecast rainfall of up to 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) for Okinawa and up to 150 millimetres (5.9 inches) for the Amami Island region by late on Tuesday.

In 2019, Japan was hit by the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in six decades left as many as 36 people dead.

Typhoon Hagibis left the capital, Tokyo, relatively unscathed, but caused serious damage to surrounding regions, as rivers burst their banks and the torrential rain triggered landslides.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape, triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh