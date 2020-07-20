Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Democrat Joe Biden snags support of prominent Muslim Americans

Speaking to a Muslim-American group, Biden reiterates pledge to roll back Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban on ‘day one’.

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is addressing a prominent Mulsim American group on Monday, secured the endorsement of several high-profile Muslim-American politicians [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is addressing a prominent Mulsim American group on Monday, secured the endorsement of several high-profile Muslim-American politicians [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]
20 Jul 2020

Several prominent Muslim American elected officials endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organised by Emgage Action before an online summit on Monday that featured the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Among those signing the letter are Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, all Democrats. Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, served as a high-profile surrogate for Bernie Sanders before he exited the presidential race in April – making her support for Biden potentially helpful as the former vice president seeks to mobilise Muslim voters for this election.

The letter coincides with a summit that Emgage Action has titled, “Million Muslim Votes”, underscoring its emphasis on boosting Muslim turnout in November. Biden addressed the gathering on Monday.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, was among several Muslim American US politicians who endorsed Joe Biden on Monday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

“Joe Biden’s presence serves not only to galvanise Muslim Americans to cast their ballots, but to usher in an era of engaging with Muslim American communities under a Biden administration,” said Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action.

“We anticipate that a Biden administration would provide Muslim American communities platforms to speak on issues affecting us, represent us within the administration and in policymaking discourses.”

The pro-Biden letter from Muslim American elected officials decried a number of President Donald Trump’s domestic and international policies, including his administration’s ban on travellers from several predominantly Muslim countries and his pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Our number one goal is to remove Donald Trump from office and to replace him with someone who can begin to heal our nation,” the letter said. “A Biden administration will move the nation forward on many of the issues we care about,” it said, citing racial justice, affordable healthcare, climate change and immigration.

The Muslim American officials also praised Biden’s agenda for their communities. Among other goals, Biden has pledged to rescind the Trump administration’s travel ban affecting Muslims “on day one” if he’s elected, a pledge he repeated in his address to the summit on Monday.

Biden told the summit that no group has felt the sting of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric more than Muslim-Americans.

“Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault on Black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban,” Biden said. “That fight was the opening barrage in what has been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults, and attacks against Muslim American communities.”

Biden told the group he would seek out Muslims to serve in his administration and work with Congress to pass new legislation abolishing religious and racial profiling by authorities.

“He’s making a mockery of what we stand for,” Biden said of his Republican opponent. “We can do something about it. I’m here today to ask you to join me in the fight to rip this poison from the government root and stem, or as the famous case said, root and branch.”

Other state- and local-level Muslim American officials signing onto the pro-Biden letter hail from 10 states, including Michigan – a state where Alzayat said he believes there are more than 150,000 registered Muslim voters. Those numbers in a swing state that Trump won by fewer than 11,000 votes make Emgage’s goal of maximising Muslim voter turnout especially powerful in Michigan, but the group also has chapters in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Florida.

“A lot is at stake,” Alzayat said. “The importance of Muslim American voter participation in this upcoming election cycle is greater than it has ever been.”

Youssef Chouhoud, assistant professor of political science at Christopher Newport University, said Biden’s appearance at Monday’s summit was “a very meaningful step” but noted that he did not participate in a large Muslim gathering last year addressed by Sanders and another then-presidential candidate, Julian Castro. Both attended a forum held at an Islamic Society of North America convention.

Many Muslim Americans have particularly lauded Sanders for the way he engaged their communities.

“You have this community that is kind of, you know, ripe for political engagement,” Chouhoud said.

“Negative enthusiasm” against another Trump term, he added, “is going to be the glue that holds Muslim voters together. And if you make them feel valued, they are much more likely to turn out.”

Farooq Mitha, senior adviser for Muslim engagement with Biden’s campaign, said reaching out to Muslim American voters is a priority for Biden, pointing to his own appointment as an example. The campaign has hosted events with Muslim Americans and met with community leaders over the past months, he said.

“A Biden presidency offers Muslims an opportunity to be engaged with government, rather than being shut out like many other groups that have been alienated and demonized by the Trump administration,” he said in response to emailed questions. “Muslim communities can have an outsized impact in many states and we are working every day to earn their support.”

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Easing winds give crews hope after California fires kill three

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa which was damaged in the Glass Fire. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes to be released: Kentucky AG

Demonstrators in Louisville after no officers were indicted on charges in connection to Taylor's death [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]