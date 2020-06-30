Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Biden blisters Trump pandemic actions as ‘historic mismanagement’

Biden: ‘It seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield’.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during his first news conference in months on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, the United States [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during his first news conference in months on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, the United States [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
30 Jun 2020

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday used the occasion of his first news conference in nearly 90 days to launch a fresh attack on United States President Donald Trump for what he called the president’s “historic mismanagement” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the former vice president argued that earlier action by Trump would have reduced the number who fell ill and the economic impact of the virus. Biden accused Trump of “outright ignoring the crisis” as cases rise.

Biden said Trump, who at one point in the pandemic declared himself a “wartime president”, appears to have given up the fight.

“Now it’s almost July and it seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield,” Biden said.

“The American people didn’t make enormous sacrifices over the past four months so … you can waste all their efforts they have undertaken with your midnight rantings and tweets,” added Biden, who delivered the speech to reporters in a high school gymnasium.

Supporters of President Donald Trump without protective face masks crowd near the stage for the president’s nearly two-hour speech at his first re-election campaign rally in Tulsa last month [Leah Millis/Reuters]

At least 2.6 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the US and more than 126,000 deaths – a higher number of cases and fatalities than in any other country.

Biden released an updated plan to tackle the pandemic, which would include more COVID-19 testing and hiring at least 100,000 contract tracers. He added that widespread use of masks and social distancing practices must be normal protocol for the “foreseeable future”, and warned that COVID-19 “will likely worsen” during the coming flu season.

“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said. “We can’t continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can’t defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach.”

Trump and his allies say the toll of the virus could have been larger without travel bans he put in place for visitors from China, and later from Europe. They have argued that the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in recent weeks are largely attributable to more testing, although the rate of positive tests has also been rising.
America’s Divided Democrats | Fault Lines (25:46)

In response to Biden’s attacks, Trump campaign spokeswoman Courtney Parella said the presumptive Democratic nominee was “fearmongering and rooting against America’s success” while Trump leads a public and private-sector mobilisation that has slowed the spread of the virus.

The Republican president is trailing Biden in polls ahead of the November 3 election. A June 22-23 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 37 percent of Americans approved of the way Trump has responded to the pandemic – the lowest since the pandemic began.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Biden said he hoped to announce his choice as a running mate in early August. He has promised to select a woman for the position and has been under pressure from many Democrats to pick a woman of colour.

In response to a question protesters toppling statues commemorating Confederate heroes of the Civil War, Biden said their actions are understandable but adding that it was better to get the statues removed via peaceful means. He said such statues belong in museums, not public squares.

Responding to attacks from Trump calling into question his state-of-mind, Biden said he “can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against”.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Pompeo to visit Japan, S Korea and Mongolia next week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a protective face mask as he visits the Naval Support Activity base at Souda, Crete, Greece September 29, 2020 [Aris Messinis/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Indigenous people sceptical of Indonesia mapping project

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]
Most Read

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]