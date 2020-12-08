Official inquiry into Christchurch attacks released: Timeline

Survivors and relatives of victims of the Christchurch attacks react to sentencing of the shooter who killed 51 in 2019.
The Royal Commission was tasked with investigating whether the attacks in which 51 died could have been prevented.
New Zealand has released the report of a Royal Commission inquiry into the shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019 in which 51 people were killed and many injured as they gathered for Friday prayers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commissioned the inquiry shortly after the attacks to investigate whether anything could have been done to prevent the atrocity and what should be done to ensure no similar attacks occur in future. The final report was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.
In August, the gunman, Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, was sentenced to a life term without parole, the first time a judge in New Zealand had sent a convict to prison for the rest of their life.
Here is a timeline of events:
A heavily armed gunman attacks two mosques in Christchurch killing 51 Muslim men, women and children and injuring many more who had gathered for Friday prayers. He is apprehended by police while on his way to a third mosque.
Australian national Brenton Tarrant is charged with one count of murder at a Christchurch court. He is remanded without a plea.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern orders a royal commission, a major formal public inquiry, into the shooting. It will look at whether anything could have done to prevent this attack and at what should be done to prevent such attacks in the future.
Tarrant switches his plea to guilty.
Tarrant is charged with 49 more counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder.
Legislators in New Zealand vote almost unanimously to change gun laws, banning some of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons used by Tarrant in the attack.
The Royal Commission report deadline is extended to July 31, allowing for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A week before that deadline, it is extended again – until November 26.
New Zealand police charge Tarrant with terrorism, the first time such a charge has been brought in the country’s history.
Tarrant pleads not guilty to all 92 charges.
The gunman goes on trial at a Christchurch court, with many families of the victims seeing Tarrant in person for the first time.
Judge hands Tarrant a life sentence without parole, the first time a court in New Zealand has sentenced a person to prison for the rest of their life.
Royal commission hands its final report to Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. The government says it will release it in parliament on December 8.