Sheikh Sabah reappointed Kuwait PM

Sheikh Sabah has been tasked with nominating members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir, said a decree carried on state media.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

Sheikh Nawaf asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval, state media said on Tuesday.

While the emir has the final say in state matters, the prime minister traditionally helps navigate the often tense relationship between the government and Parliament, where opposition candidates made gains in Saturday’s legislative vote.

Sheikh Sabah, who had been foreign minister since 2011 before being elevated to the post of premier in late 2019, faces the urgent task of overcoming legislative gridlock on a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international debt markets in order to plug a growing budget deficit.

Frequent rows and deadlocks between cabinet and the assembly, the Gulf region’s oldest and most outspoken, have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of Parliament, hampering investment and economic and fiscal reform in the cradle-to-grave welfare state.

The oil policy of the OPEC producer, which is set by a Supreme Petroleum Council, and foreign policy, which is steered by the emir, are unlikely to change under the new government.