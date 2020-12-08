Live
DRC MPs brawl again as president nears power struggle win

Parliament descends into chaos for second day as rival political groups flung chairs and buckets before police restore order.

Police were deployed to restore order after a second day of clashes [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
8 Dec 2020

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) parliament has voted to authorise a motion to remove the House speaker, a move that, if successful, would hand President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in his power struggle with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

More than half of the body’s 500 representatives on Tuesday authorised a vote on the motion for Thursday, which would force out Jeannine Mabunda, an ally of Kabila, as speaker and pave the way for the formation of a pro-Tshisekedi majority.

That would mark a monumental shift in power towards Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 but has been handicapped by a coalition government with Kabila’s allies, who won parliamentary majorities in the same election.

By controlling a majority in Parliament, Tshisekedi would be able to nominate a cabinet of his choosing after two years in which Kabila’s allies have dominated the major ministries, frustrating the president’s ability to push through his agenda.

Following weeks of consultations with political leaders and others, Tshisekedi announced on Sunday he would try to form a new majority in parliament by winning over members of Kabila’s coalition and other, smaller parties.

Supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday in the capital, Kinshasa [Arsene Mpiana/AFP]
Kabila’s side says Tshisekedi’s actions are illegal, and fighting broke out on Monday and Tuesday between rival supporters.

On Tuesday, Tshisekedi’s supporters, some in suits and stylish shoes, hurled chairs, wooden batons and plastic buckets up a staircase in the parliament building towards Kabila partisans who launched the objects back.

One man was carried away bleeding from the head. The police eventually dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

The standoff has raised fears of fresh instability in the DRC whose economy has been badly rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and whose recent history has been marked by repeated civil wars and political upheaval.

Kabila, who came to power in 2001, stepped down last year after bowing to domestic and international pressure not to seek a third elected term. He is eligible to run again in 2023.

Source : Reuters
